Even while winning three state championships in his first three seasons as the head football coach at Buford High School, Bryant Appling knew his program needed to be better in one crucial area.
And he took inspiration from another championship football program up the road to make it happen.
“Me and (assistant coach Fyrone) Davis have been talking about this for the last two years,” Appling said. “COVID kind of backed us up on this. We went up to Clemson a couple of times before I was head coach and after I was head coach, and I just loved the way they do different parts of their offseason.
“One of them was an exit program for their graduating seniors about financial knowledge, transitioning from football to the workforce and other things. That started our minds working on how we could do this at the high school level.”
The idea turned into the ConnectNow Program, a monthly meeting at Buford where former players come back and speak to the seniors leaving the football program about life after high school and careers away from football.
The program started in January, just a few weeks after the Wolves captured the Class AAAAAAA state championship with a 21-20 win over Hughes. The win meant Buford’s graduating seniors will leave the program with three championships, and many of them will play college football.
But Davis, who also coaches track and field at Buford, knows his players have battles beyond what happens in between the lines.
“With so much mental stuff going on for young athletes, it was kind of like, ‘let’s give them another avenue for talking about football,'” Davis said. “Because football is not the end-all and be-all. That was the motivation, to connect these guys to someone a little younger than us, someone who has played in the last four or five years. You may not want to talk to me or Coach App, but you may want to talk to some of the guys who have played for us.”
One of the biggest problems was the lack of guidance for players after football season. Even if a team is playing through the state championship game, the routine of weekly practices and games will still end in mid-December, leaving kids without the rhythm of a season for the entirety of the second semester during the school year.
At least, not for football.
“We’re going to keep our hands on them and stay connected to them,” Davis said. “That’s why we have so many guys running track. I took over five years ago and we had 40 kids in the program, and now we have 130 to 135 kids in the program.”
Appling knows the problem in the second semester was especially challenging for seniors, many of whom already have their plans for the next steps figured out by the time their final four months of high school roll around.
“We just felt like we lost certain kids in the time between December — whether we won a state championship or not — and May,” Appling said. “Some of the kids who were great in our program weren’t the same when we (the coaches) left. We just felt like we needed to bridge the gap between the end of football and graduation.”
The bridge was the ConnectNow program, and former Buford players have returned to the program to help lift it off the ground. Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta was one of the first, and Martin Mangram, who went on to play at UMass and graduated with a degree in bioengineering, came back for the first meeting with current players.
“(The current players) spent maybe 10 or 15 minutes with each player,” Appling said. “The things they said to them is stuff we can say until we’re blue in the face, but they won’t hear it from us the same way they will from a kid who was sitting in that seat less than five years ago.”
The balance of having one player who ended up making the NFL in Nauta and another who had very different college experience at less hyped UMass proved to be an ideal combination for the first meeting. It helped drive home one of the critical points Appling and Davis want their players to understand: there are many different paths after football.
“Those guys had two unique perspectives,” Davis said. “Their perspectives on their college career and college lives were totally different, but it ended up good for both guys.”
After the early meetings, the focus of the next session was on financial literacy and money management. Appling is very passionate about this, especially in an era where players can begin earning money for their name, image and likeness in college football.
And even if his players never receive NIL deals, he knows the skills will be vital for the rest of their lives.
“It’s just stuff that I feel like should be in every high school regardless of if they’re a football player or not,” Appling said. “Make sure your credit’s right, make sure you’re saving money, make sure you know about stocks and bonds.”
Right now the program is just for seniors as they prepare to transition to the next level, but both coaches hope it will grow to the point where it can help players at all levels within the program.
“I’m hoping it becomes a full-scale curriculum where each class is on a different level,” Appling said. “We’re talking about financial literacy after high school with college seniors, but juniors need to be talking about SATs and applying for colleges. Sophomores need to talk about transitioning from being a sophomore to a junior, and for freshmen it’s just about getting off to a good start and controlling what they can control.”
It will be years before the current players will reap the benefits of these meetings, but Appling and Davis planted the seeds for a program that can have a long-lasting impact on young athletes as they move forward beyond the walls of Buford High School.
And although the program is still in its infancy, Davis knows his players are already embracing it and its potential positive impacts.
“I’m proud of the participation of the young men in the meetings,” Davis said. “When they start asking questions, that’s when I know they’re engaged. And they did that in our last two sessions, so that’s how I know they’re engaged. It tells me they’re listening, they want to know what life is going to be like, and they want to know where they’re going to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.