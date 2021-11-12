Buford’s football team, a state champion the past two seasons, heads into Saturday’s state playoff opener against Kell on a high note.
The Wolves have won six straight games since a 7-0 loss to Florida power Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 17. Their most recent victory was an impressive one, 42-7 over Dacula for the Region 8-AAAAAA championship.
“I think we’re in a good spot coming from the first game of the season all the way to now,” said Buford coach Bryant Appling, whose team secured the program’s 18th region title in the last 21 seasons. “Even the game we lost, we’ve done nothing but improve each game. I’m proud of the way these kids are practicing. I’m proud of the way they’ve improved. I think we’re in a good spot.
“Obviously, it wasn’t perfect, but we played pretty good. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think we’re on the right track to have a chance to be special the next several weeks.”
Since the Chaminade-Madonna loss, Buford’s offense has rolled up 41, 58, 37, 56, 38 and 42 points in the following six wins. Meanwhile, the Wolves’ defense has done its usual work, limiting eight of 10 opponents to seven points or less. Buford has allowed only 16 points in its last seven games, holding its opponent to seven points or fewer in all seven.
The defense was paced last Friday by Josiah Wyatt (three tackles, two QB pressures, one sack), Jake Pope (nine tackles), Ryland Gandy (four tackles, two pass breakups) and V.J. Payne (three tackles, blocked punt recovery for TD). The efficient offense was led by Ashton Daniels, who was 4 of 7 passing for 116 yards and a TD, in addition to catching a TD. Christian Butler carried nine times for 57 yards and another score.
The first-round opponent is Kell, which seems to be playing its best with wins in five of its past six games. The Longhorns, while they can’t match Buford’s tradition, have made the state playoffs for 14 straight seasons.
