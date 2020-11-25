Douglas County Tigers (5-AAAAAA)
Coach: Johnny White
Record: 7-3
Last week: Lost to Carrollton 23-7
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 8-1
Last week: Beat Dacula 35-0
Another jump up a classification hasn’t slowed down the Buford football team’s success. It went 8-1 and won the Region 8-AAAAAA championship last week with an impressive victory over Dacula, a Class AAAAAA Final Four team the past two seasons.
Gabe Ervin Jr. accounted for 142 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 touches (nine rushes, two catches) and Dylan Wittke continued his efficient passing in the Dacula win. Wittke completed.8 of 11 passes for 151 yards and two TDs as the Wolves ended Dacula’s 25-game winning streak in region play.
Jake Pope got Buford going with a 55-yard kickoff return to open the game, setting up a quick score. The Wolves built a quick 21-0 lead before the first quarter was over after more solid special teams and defensive play set up a 27-yard TD pass from Wittke to Ervin and a 43-yard TD pass from Ashton Daniels to Isaiah Bond.
“It was a great week of practice,” Appling said after the Dacula win. “Our kids were amped up for this game and they have been since the they saw the schedule. They were on an even keel, they’ve been concentrating all week and they did a great job at handling their job and playing through the whistle every play.”
Despite being a No. 1 seed, Buford’s debut in the AAAAAA bracket won’t be easy. Douglas was a top-10 team that dropped after losses to region foes and typical state powers Rome and Carrollton to close the season. The Tigers’ most eye-catching player is defensive end Jonathan Jefferson, a 6-foot-4, 255-pounder who has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
With a victory, Buford is back home again for the second round against the winner of Kell and Cambridge.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Buford High School
