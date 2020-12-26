So far, the next step on the Buford football program’s rise through the Georgia High School Association’s classifications has gone well.
The Wolves have won state championships on every level where they have been placed over the past 20 years, beginning with Class A (2001) and going to AA (2002-2003, 2007-10) to AAA (2012-13) to AAAA (2014) to AAAAA (2019). Their first season in AAAAAA has resulted in 12 straight lopsided victories heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Lee County at Georgia State.
While the run of dominant victories has made it look easy, the jump to AAAAAA has been challenging. It started with a tougher region featuring perennial powers Dacula, a Final Four team in AAAAAA the previous two seasons, and Lanier, followed by the state bracket.
“It’s a big thing (to reach the finals in AAAAAA),” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “You try not to focus on everybody and everything else while you’re going through the process. But a lot of teams we had a hard time with in AAAAA are up to AAAAAA with us, plus the teams that were already up in AAAAAA makes it deeper and deeper, and tougher and tougher. You definitely respect we had to go through a tough road to get here. The kids have played well on a tough road to get here. There are more teams that can beat you (in AAAAAA). It’s not like AA. It’s not the same as eight years ago.”
While each classification move was a hurdle, the move from last year’s AAAAA championship to AAAAAA this season may have been the toughest jump Buford has encountered. Despite the move, the Wolves have reeled off 12 straight convincing victories.
The run-heavy offense led by backs Gabe Ervin, Victor Venn and C.J. Clinkscales has scored 48, 42, 44 and 45 points in the state playoffs, while the defense has allowed only 48 points through those four games, and most of those points came in the waning minutes of blowout wins. Buford jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead on Valdosta in last week’s semifinals despite facing a high-level opponent.
“It’s huge (to return to the finals) because it’s different, 6A is totally different from 5A in that there a lot of more teams in your region that can beat you and there are a lot more teams early in the playoffs that can beat you,” Appling said. “We were used to 2A and 3A and you’d go the first two rounds and people don’t even show up to the games, and they would say, ‘You’re going to blow them out.’ We were lucky to do that this year because we played some good games. But those teams were totally different than the teams we saw the last 10 years in the first and second round.”
Most expect Buford’s biggest AAAAAA test to come in the championship game.
Lee County is after its third AAAAAA state championship in a four-year span after winning both the 2017 and 2018 titles. The Trojans have rolled up the points in their postseason run with 49, 48, 49 and 35 points, the latter against a talented Westlake team in the semifinals.
They use a powerful running attack on offense behind running back Caleb McDowell, a South Carolina signee who has rushed for 1,258 yards and 26 touchdowns. McDowell also has three TD catches and three punt return TDs.
Fellow back Preston Simmons has rushed for 994 yards and 11 TDs, while playmaking quarterback Chauncey Magwood, a Kentucky signee as a wide receiver, has rushed for 634 yards and five scores. Magwood mixes in the occasional big pass play — he has 755 passing yards and 11 TDs.
The active and speedy Lee defense also is loaded with playmakers like linebacker Juwan Bailey (15 sacks, 12 tackles for losses), linebacker Baron Hopson (134 tackles) and defensive end Eric Sanders (nine sacks).
“It’s not just their personnel because they have good players everywhere,” Appling said. “It’s just their toughness. They play the brand of football we try to play. They play physical. They’re a tough team. It’s going to be strength against strength.”
The teams match up evenly on experience, too, given their recent state championships and annual playoff runs. The atmosphere at Georgia State also is familiar for Buford.
“It always does help that you’ve been there and played in that stadium before,” Appling said. “We’ve actually played there four years in a row with the Corky Kell (Classic) and everything. Last year we played and won it there. … Lee County has played in plenty of games like this and won a couple (of titles) recently, too. Some kids on those teams have played in those games, too, so I don’t see it as a clear-cut advantage for us. It should be an advantage for both of us, so hopefully it will be a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.