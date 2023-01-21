BUFORD — It was the matchup everyone had been anticipating.
Arguably the two best high school wrestling teams in Georgia, regardless of classification, squared off, and in the end, it was Camden County that stormed into Buford to take the Class AAAAAAA State Wrestling Duals title, 39-22, giving the Wildcats their ninth straight duals title.
"We expected to make the finals, but I thought we would've given (Camden) a better match," said Buford head coach Tom Beuglas.
For the Wolves, it came down to getting out-pinned (5-1) and the last four matches in the lightest weights, which Beuglas felt were tossups, but the Wolves were beaten in each.
"I knew they were going to be tough matchups, but I felt like those last four were tossups and we didn't win any of them," Beuglas said.
Things looked good in the early going for the Wolves as they jumped out to a 15-3 lead after the first five matches.
Defending state champion Maddox McArthur (132 pounds) got things going in the first match against Camden's Anthony Santos. After there was no scoring in the first period, McArthur got a reversal early in the second period from the down position. A subsequent reversal by Santos tied the score at 2-2, but with three seconds left in the second period, McArthur got one point for an escape and held on tight to Santos for the entire third period to secure the 3-2 minor win, and give Buford the team lead at 3-0.
"Maddox is good," Beuglas said. "He was the state champion last year and that kid (Santos) was fourth, so that was one we thought we'd win."
Camden tied it at 3-3 after Waylon Rozier (138) got a 7-4 minor win over Hudson Danielson, but the Wolves put together three straight wins to go up 15-3.
Buford's Drew Gorman (144) pinned Camden's Brandon Russelburg in 29 seconds next, while Gavin Pope (150) followed it up with a 4-2 minor win next. J.T. McCullough (157) got the only points of the matchup with Ryan Bannister when he got a reversal midway through the second period, holding on through the third period for the 2-0 win.
Camden came back and tied it up over the next two matchups as Konlin Weaver pinned Kanon Nelson in 36 seconds, and Ryder Wilder pinned Grayson Santee at the 3:10 mark. That loss was particularly hard for the Wolves as Santee had a three-point lead prior to getting pinned.
"That's the way it goes (sometimes)," Beuglas said. "I've been on both ends of that before."
The Wolves stretched the lead back out over the next two matches as Conor McCloskey (190) put on a clinic, getting a major win over Britt Blair, 14-2, before Aaron Riner (215) got a minor win over Dustin Edenfield, 9-3, to bring Buford's team lead to 22-15.
"The upper weights did what they had to do to keep us in the match," Beuglas said.
That ended up being the last team points the Wolves would get as Camden got a pin from Jessen Batten over Buford's Devin Forrester at heavyweight, and then took the team lead at 106 when Bradley Patterson defeated D.J. Clarke, 8-3.
A pin by Camden's Brandon Higgins (113) over Rylan Ibold moved Camden's lead to 30-22 with Hunter Prosen sealing the state title at 120 with a 9-4 minor win over Ty Gentry.
"We'll go back to work next week and see if we can improve," Beuglas said. "The season isn't over and that's what I told the guys. We still have a good shot at (the traditional state championship) because it's a little different of a dynamic. They're wrestling everyone, not just us."
Mill Creek rebounded from a 42-24 semifinals loss to Camden and finished third. The Hawks rebounded to beat Lowndes 54-23 in the consolation bracket, and followed with a 50-27 win over West Forsyth in the third-place match.
Finals Results
132: Maddox McArthur (Buford) minor win over Anthony Santos (Camden County), 3-2
138: Waylon Rozier (Camden) minor win over Hudson Danielson (Buford), 7-4
144: Drew Gorman (Buford) pins Brandon Russelburg (Camden) :29
150: Gavin Pope (Buford) minor win over Gavin Daniels (Camden), 4-2
157: J.T. McCullough (Buford) minor win over Ryan Banister (Camden), 2-0
165: Konlin Weaver (Camden) pins Kanon Nelson (Buford) :36
175: Ryder Wilder (Camden) pins Grayson Santee (Buford) 3:10
190: Conor McCloskey (Buford) major win over Britt Blair (Camden), 14-2
215: Aaron Riner (Buford) minor win over Dustin Edenfield (Camden), 9-3
285: Jesse Batten (Camden) pins Devin Forrester (Buford) 1:27
106: Bradley Patterson (Camden) minor win over D.J. Clarke (Buford), 8-3
113: Brandon Higgins (Camden) pins Rylan Ibold (Buford) 5:33
120: Hunter Prosen (Camden) minor win over Ty Gentry (Buford), 9-4
126: Brock Weaver (Camden) pins Kieron McCormack (Buford) 2:58
