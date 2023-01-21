R1 151345-DRQ142 Buford vs Camden 7a GHSA Finals.JPG

Buford coaches and wrestlers react during the Class AAAAAAA State Duals championship match against Camden County at Buford City Arena.

 Dave Quick

BUFORD — It was the matchup everyone had been anticipating.

Arguably the two best high school wrestling teams in Georgia, regardless of classification, squared off, and in the end, it was Camden County that stormed into Buford to take the Class AAAAAAA State Wrestling Duals title, 39-22, giving the Wildcats their ninth straight duals title.

