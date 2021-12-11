ATLANTA — Bryant Appling’s celebratory sprint was so impressive his football players had trouble tracking him down.
The Buford head football coach and his Wolves stormed the field as Class AAAAAA state champions again Friday night when Langston Hughes’ 35-yard field goal attempt fell way short as time expired, allowing the state’s top-ranked team to squeak out a 21-20 victory at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. It was the third straight state championship for Buford and all three featured thrilling finishes, including 2019 and 2020 finals that went to overtime.
Another exciting ending also meant another state championship for Appling, who still hasn’t lost a playoff game in three seasons as head coach. According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, he is the first Georgia head coach to win state titles his first three seasons.
Appling, a longtime Buford assistant before his promotion to head coach, is 41-3 leading the Wolves, who won their 14th overall state football championship, and 13th since 2001.
“It’s just elation. It’s the only thing,” Appling said of his post-game sprint. “I’ll feel it tomorrow. I tell myself every year, ‘I’m not going to (run on the field) again.’ But I’ve done it probably five or six games on GPB-TV and I can’t help myself. It feels like every one of those games come down to one score. Our kids just find a way to win. I can’t say enough about these kids.
“I’m just so happy for this community. We’ve fought through a lot of things in the last three years and for it to come out the same way every year is a testament to these guys and these coaches, this school and this community.”
For the third straight title game, it took a fourth-quarter Buford comeback to finish on top. Hughes (13-2) forced that by taking a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, and another 20-14 advantage in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
But Ashton Daniels, who engineered game-tying drives in the final minute of regulation in the past two state title games, delivered again. Only this time the score was a game-winner, not one to force OT.
Buford (14-1) took over at its own 25-yard line with 5:49 remaining, and went on an eight-play scoring drive that took slightly less than three minutes. The sixth play of the drive was a big one when Daniels found K.J. Bolden for 16 yards on third-and-nine. Two plays later, Tobi Olawole got behind the Hughes defense and Daniels hit him in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown with 2:55 remaining. Alejandro Mata’s extra point put the defending champions up 21-20.
“I tried my best to make up for (a catch) I missed earlier in the game,” Olawole said. “He threw it up and I knew it was mine. Thank you to Ashton for throwing it to me. Good protection by the O-line. I just thank God for it.”
Daniels continued his run of clutch drives late in the state finals, in addition to avenging an interception he threw in the first half at the Hughes 3-yard line.
“We always find some kind of magic and pull it out,” said the Stanford signee, who threw for 179 yards and also rushed for a score. “It’s a blessing. It truly is. i wouldn’t pick another group of guys to do it with. I love these guys. I’ll never forget them.”
Unlike Buford’s late drives in the previous two title games, there was plenty of time left after Daniels’ TD to Olawole. The Wolves then leaned on a defense that had held 10 of its previous 11 opponents to single digits, had given up just 13 points in the previous three rounds and entered the finals on an eight-quarter streak without allowing a touchdown, dating back to a late score by Lovejoy against the reserves in the second round.
The unit got all it wanted from a talented Hughes offense full of high-level recruits, allowing Georgia Tech-bound Antonio Martin to rush for 166 yards on 25 carries, but it got off the field at important times.
“We made one huge stop in the third quarter, a huge one in the fourth and another one at the end,” Appling said. “We knew we had to just bend but don’t break (on the last drive) because the time was running down.”
Buford quickly put Hughes in a hole on the game's final possession after back-to-back sacks from Eddrick Houston and Japhet Mubenga, but a pass interference penalty, a fourth-down conversion and another pass interference penalty gave the Panthers a shot. A 21-yard pass got them to the Buford 18-yard line with seven seconds left, and their one shot at the end zone was overthrown with three seconds remaining.
Hughes opted for a field goal, and the low kick never got high enough, falling way short of the crossbar.
“It really means a lot (to win three straight),” said Buford linebacker V.J. Payne, who had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. “It’s for the work we put in every day, Monday through Friday, every day, all the way from back in the spring to workouts. It really paid off in the end with a three-peat.”
Buford fell behind quickly after starting with a three-and-out, and Hughes followed with an almost five-minute scoring drive that featured seven runs, a 15-yard facemask penalty and one pass, a 33-yard scoring strike from Prentiss Noland to Armani Tookes with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
The Wolves answered with their own drive, mostly via the pass, until Daniels was intercepted at the Hughes 3-yard line by Rodney Shelley, who returned the pick to midfield. Hughes turned that into a 5-yard TD run by Martin to cap a seven-play drive (six runs) for a 14-0 edge early in the second quarter. The 14-0 deficit didn’t deter the Wolves, who rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat AAAAAAA power North Cobb earlier in the season.
Buford got within 14-7 at halftime thanks to a 10-play, 61-yard drive late in the second quarter that included key third-down passes from Daniels to Jordan Allen (19 yards) and Ryan McKinnis (12 yards). C.J. Clinkscales finished the march off with a 5-yard TD run with only four seconds left in the first half.
Payne’s two QB hurries forced a three-and-out to open the second half, and Buford went on a 12-play scoring drive to tie things up on a 1-yard sneak from Daniels. The Wolves converted a trio of third downs on that trip, the biggest when Daniels connected with Jake Pope on a 24-yard pass on third-and-21.
Hughes responded with an eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive that Martin ended with a 30-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Panthers missed the ensuing PAT, which proved costly after Buford’s game-winning score and Mata’s PAT.
Player after player repeated the same thought after falling behind 20-14 — they would find a way to win.
“It’s Coach App, everything he instills in us, to finish strong, finish everything we do,” Olawole said. “Everything is about hard work. Everything he instills in us makes us a three-time state champion.”
Appling is a three-time state champion head coach, too, with a 15-0 playoff record over three seasons.
“(Appling’s) the man,” Daniels said. “He’s the true GOAT. He comes in every day and preaches to us the little things. He never lets a guy feel like he’s forgotten about. I can’t thank him enough for the last four years.”
