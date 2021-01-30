MARIETTA — Buford’s wrestling team entered Saturday’s Class AAAAAA State Duals with a little extra motivation.
Despite its past success in AAAAA, it didn’t get much credit from the seeding panel earlier in the week. Finishes of first, first, second and second the past four seasons didn’t carry enough weight to earn a top seed, so the Wolves ended up as the No. 5 seed for their AAAAAA Duals debut.
“I told all the guys we didn’t get a whole lot of respect from the seeding committee,” Buford head coach Tom Beuglas said. “We knew Alexander was going to be tough. I just told them, ‘We’ve got to prove to everybody we’re better than they think we are.’”
After Saturday’s wrestling finished at Lassiter, there was no doubt Buford had earned its respect.
The Wolves went 3-0 to win the AAAAAA Duals state championship, their seventh state title since 2014 (four duals, three traditional). They opened with a 38-18 win over No. 4 seed Richmond Hill, won a showdown with No. 1 seed Alexander 37-33 in the semifinals and dominated No. 3 seed Creekview 46-17 in the championship match.
The title came despite losing a highly decorated group of seniors off last season’s team, including Nick Stonecheck, Charlie Darracott, Blaine Bergey and Evan DiMaggio.
“We started five freshmen (Saturday), so we’re real young,” Beuglas said. “We should be real good the next couple of years. It’s kind of hard to replace guys like Nick Stonecheck and Charlie Darracott. I don’t want to say this was a complete rebuilding year, but we’re not as good as we have been. But I felt really good about Saturday.”
Dylan Bozoian (pin at 138 pounds), J.T. McCullough (5-3 win at 145), Grayson Santee (5-4 win at 152) and Talen Thompson (10-7 decision at 160) gave the Wolves a quick lead in the first four matches of the first-round dual with Richmond Hill. Luis Abonza (pin at 220), Eddrick Houston (pin at 285), Rylan Ibold (13-4 major decision at 106), Gavin Pope (10-2 major decision at 120) and Hunter Phillips (6-3 win at 132) followed with victories in the first round to set up the showdown with Alexander.
McCullough opened with a 2-1 win at 145 in the semifinals, but Alexander won the next five matches for a big lead. Though things looked dire, Buford won six of the next seven matches to clinch the victory — it forfeited the last match at 138 because the win already was sealed.
Abonza (pin at 220), Caden Williams (10-2 major decision at 285), Ibold (pin at 106), Tucker Kazienko (pin at 113), Tyler Henley (pin at 126) and Nick Cambria (pin at 132) won semifinal matches as Buford rallied from the early deficit.
Things went much better in the finals as the Wolves overpowered Creekview, winning six of the first seven matches.
“I thought we wrestled a lot better (in the finals) than we did in the semis,” Beuglas said.
Thompson (pin at 160), Aaron Riner (6-2 win at 170), Aaron Kirkland (4-2 win at 195), Abonza (pin at 220), Williams (4-3 win at 285), Ibold (pin at 106), Pope (6-2 win at 120), Henley (16-7 major decision at 126), Cambria (pin at 132) and Bozoian (pin at 145) picked up victories in the finals.
The state championship is already the third for Buford since moving up to AAAAAA for the 2020-21 school year, joining football and volleyball titles.
“Especially with football, it was like, ‘We’ll see how Buford does in a big boy classification,'” Beuglas said. “Wrestling’s a little different, there are good kids in all of (the classes), but I think there are more good teams as you move up. It was really satisfying to move up and win.”
Archer, Mountain View finish in top six
LILBURN — Archer and Mountain View finished in the top six at the Class AAAAAAA State Duals at Parkview on Saturday.
Archer lost 65-3 to Camden County in its first-round match, but rebounded for a 41-39 victory over North Forsyth in the consolation bracket. The Tigers then lost 37-28 to Colquitt County, coming a match short of being able to wrestle for third place.
Mountain View lost its opener 58-17 to Colquitt County, then defeated Tift County 42-33 in the consolation bracket. The Bears’ run also ended a match short of the third-place match with a 40-37 loss to Lowndes.
GAC drops pair
FLOWERY BRANCH — Greater Atlanta Christian lost its first two matches in Saturday’s Class AAA State Duals at Cherokee Bluff.
The Spartans lost 63-15 to North Hall in the first round, and fell 56-20 to Adairsville in the consolation bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.