Buford’s wrestling team had no trouble winning the Region 8-AAAAAA Traditional title Saturday at Habersham Central.
The Wolves qualified all 14 wrestlers for state, and 13 won individual region championships. They racked up 290.5 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Lanier (151) and third-place Dacula (129.5), which each qualified 10 wrestlers for state.
Finals
106 pounds: Rylan Ibold (Buford) pinned Tyler Ramos (Lanier)
113: Tucker Kazienko (Buford) dec. Cabe Doker (Lanier) 7-2
120: Gavin Pope (Buford) dec. Ethan Ross (Dacula) 6-0
126: Tyler Henley (Buford) pinned Ed Chastain (Habersham)
132: Nick Cambria (Buford) forf. Wyatt Smith (Lanier)
138: Dylan Bozoian (Buford) pinned Jacob Bourgeois (Lanier)
145: Camden Doker (Lanier) forf. T.J. McCullough (Buford)
152: Grayson Santee (Buford) tech. fall Conner Dubreuiel (Dacula) 15-0
160: Talen Thompson (Buford) pinned Bryson Jaske (Lanier)
170: Aaron Riner (Buford) dec. Colby Watson (Habersham) 6-3
182: Jacob Downing (Buford) pinned Blake Gehrisch (Lanier)
195: Aaron Kirkland (Buford) pinned Yonah Ji (Lanier)
220: Luis Abonza (Buford) dec. Dalton King (Habersham) 14-9
285: Caden Williams (Buford) pinned Lukas Ricci (Habersham)
Third-Place Matches
106: Alexander Lele (Dacula) pinned Zachary Chitwood (Habersham)
113: Simaj Best (Dacula) pinned Branson Standridge (Habersham)
120: Mason Bell (Winder-Barrow) pinned Hudson Kerby (Habersham)
126: Hunter DelValle (Dacula) dec. Jayden Draper (Winder-Barrow) 4-0
132: Ethan Watson (Habersham) pinned Tyler Jones (Winder-Barrow)
138: Chris Walker (Winder-Barrow) pinned Eli Pilgrim (Habersham)
145: Mkel Smith (Dacula) pinned Dreson Bauers (Winder-Barrow)
152: Jose Aguilar (Lanier) pinned Taylor Spurlin (Winder-Barrow)
160: Ethan Adcock (Dacula) pinned Elijah Smither (Winder-Barrow)
170: Ed Sadler (Lanier) pinned Austin Adcock (Dacula)
182: Adal Navarrett (Habersham) pinned Stephen Phililps (Winder-Barrow)
195: Evan Petrella (Dacula) pinned Peter Nava (Winder-Barrow)
220: Giovanni Ganthier (Dacula) pinned Jordan Melton (Winder-Barrow)
285: Matthew Bussell (Dacula) pinned Garrett Parker (Winder-Barrow)
