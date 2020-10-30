SNELLVILLE — Buford took control in the second quarter Friday for a 44-0 win over Shiloh in Region 8-AAAAAA football.
The Wolves held a 3-0 lead after a quarter on Alex Mata’s 46-yard field goal, but reeled off 31 points in the second quarter.
Buford (5-1, 4-0 region) has won four straight since a season-opening loss to North Cobb.
Victor Venn scored three touchdowns for the Wolves, who limited Shiloh to 17 total yards.
