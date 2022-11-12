_Z3A6061.JPG

Scenes from Buford vs. Peachtree Ridge in the first round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs in Buford on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — The Buford football team has playmakers in all three phases of the game and Peachtree Ridge found that out the hard way Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

The Wolves' offense was a perfect 4-for-4 in touchdown drives, the defense chipped in with a pick-six and Justice Haynes returned a kickoff for a touchdown — all in the first half — and the Wolves rumbled to a 63-6 win over the Lions to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

