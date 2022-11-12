BUFORD — The Buford football team has playmakers in all three phases of the game and Peachtree Ridge found that out the hard way Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Wolves' offense was a perfect 4-for-4 in touchdown drives, the defense chipped in with a pick-six and Justice Haynes returned a kickoff for a touchdown — all in the first half — and the Wolves rumbled to a 63-6 win over the Lions to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Buford (11-0) outgained Peachtree Ridge 503-80 in total yards for the game with 382 of those coming on the ground. Alabama commit Justice Haynes led the way with 159 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was really good,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of the first-half performance. “I am really proud of the guys. I told them that we had a great week of practice and that showed on the dang field. All three phases played their tail off. I’m proud of how focused they were this week.”
Whatever the Wolves offense wanted in the first half, they got.
Most of their damage came on the ground, rushing for 189 yards and three touchdowns by three different runners.
Jordan Baker scored the Wolves’ first touchdown on a 3-yard run with 4:29 left in the first quarter. The score capped an impressive 98-yard drive that featured seven runs.
On their next offensive possession, the Wolves carried the ball three more times and Justice Haynes cruised down the right sideline untouched on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves were called for two holding penalties on their next offensive drive, one of which negated a 38-yard touchdown run by Haynes, but that didn’t stop them from finding the end zone three plays later.
Quarterback Dylan Wittke hooked up with Sam Harkness for a 26-yard gain down to the Lions 5-yard line and Wittke called his own number and scored on the very next play to extend their lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Buford’s defense got its chance to celebrate on the Lions next offensive drive. Kenneth Robbins intercepted Lions quarterback Joshua Evans on the first play from scrimmage, but the play was called back for a penalty.
Two plays later, Evans was picked off again and this time it was upheld after Devin Williams intercepted the pass and raced down the right sidelines and into the end zone to extend their lead to 27-0.
In desperate need of some offense, the Lions finally got some on their next drive. Evans and wide receiver Myles Abernathy hooked up three times on the drive for 29 yards and the Lions got as far as the Wolves 17 before settling for a 34-yard field goal from Ahmed Mohamed.
With the Wolves’ lead trimmed to 27-3 with 4:31 left in the first half, the Lions caught the Wolves sleeping with a surprise onside kick and it was recovered by the travelers at midfield.
That set up another field goal from Mohamed, this time a 46-yard kick, and that cut Buford’s lead to 27-6 with 3:04 left in the half.
It took the Lions’ best shot to get six points on the board against the Wolves and it took all but 13 seconds for the hosts to get it all back.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Lions kicked deep to Haynes and that proved to be the wrong decision as the senior returned the ball 77 yards for a touchdown. A successful 2-point conversion gave the Wolves a 35-6 lead with 2:51 left in the half.
“I had a feeling that they were going to kick it to me,” Haynes said. “I saw them spread out and knew they were going to kick it deep. The first thing I was thinking was, ‘let's take it to the house.’”
A quick three-and-out forced by the Wolves defense gave Wittke and the offense one last drive in the first half and they made the most of it, going 56 yards in less than a minute and scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Wittke to Harkness.
That gave the Wolves a commanding 42-6 lead heading into halftime.
“They’re playing really good right now,” Appling said. “I’m not saying that we’re playing our best because we can still grow. You have to be playing your best football at this time of the year. You don’t want to play it in Week 6 or 7. You want to be playing your best in Week 11 and beyond and I’m just elated at where we are and we’re just going to focus on what we can do next week to get better.”
Haynes carried the ball six times for 105 yards and a score while Wittke was 7 of 8 passing for 107 yards and two scores — one passing and one rushing — in the first half. The Wolves defense held the Lions to one rushing yard in the first half and 91 threw the air.
“It starts with the offensive line,” Haynes said. “Our offensive coordinator called a really good game. All of the running backs had a really good game. The receivers blocked well, the tight ends, our quarterback. We couldn’t do it without those guys. (The offensive line) makes our job a lot easier.”
With a big lead, Wittke’s day was over at halftime and he was replaced by backup quarterback Tristan Gabrels. The Wolves attempted just one pass the entire second half and continued to punish the Lions on the ground.
The Wolves scored three more rushing touchdowns in the second half, one each by Haynes, Christian Butler and Ethan Ervin. After rushing for 189 yards in the first half, the Wolves rushed for 193 in the second half to finish their day with 382 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
“As the season has gone on, (the offensive line) has just gotten better and better,” Baker said. “I really think it’s because we push each other so much in practice. Honestly, that’s probably some of the best running that we’ve had all year. It was because of the offensive line. It really wasn’t so much about the backs, but of the offensive line.”
As for the Lions (6-5), they finished their season with their first winning record since 2016. First-year head coach Matt Helmerich said after the game that he was proud of what they were able to do this season.
“I’m super proud of this group,” Helmerich said. “We had 31 seniors and sometimes when you take over, it takes a lot to get those seniors to buy in. These guys bought in from Day 1, so it was really cool to see. I thought we had a good week of practice and had a really good game plan and did some good things. At the end of the day, (Buford) is pretty good. We needed those field goals to be touchdowns. (Haynes) is special. Our kids fought and that’s all we can ask for.”
BUFORD 63, PEACHTREE RIDGE 6
Ridge 0 6 0 0 – 6
Buford 13 29 14 7 – 63
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Jordan Baker 3 run (kick) 4:29
Buford: Justice Haynes 54 run (2-point failed) 1:28
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Dylan Wittke 5 run (kick) 9:09
Buford: Devin Williams 50 interception return (kick) 7:33
Ridge: Ahmed Mohamed 34 FG, 4:31
Ridge: Mohamed 46 FG, 3:04
Buford: Haynes 77 kickoff return (2-point conv.) 2:51
Buford: Sam Harkness 14 pass from Wittke (kick) :56
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Haynes 10 run (kick)
Buford: Christian Butler 4 run (kick) 2:12
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Ethan Ervin 4 run (kick) 8:36
