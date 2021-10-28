Defending state champion Buford hopes to keep momentum going Friday with a victory at Winder-Barrow, the final hurdle before the Wolves travel to Dacula on Nov. 5 to play for the Region 8-AAAAAA football championship. Both Buford and Dacula are 4-0 in the region with a two-game lead on the other playoff contenders.
Since a rare loss — 7-0 to Florida power Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 17 — Buford has won its four region games by a combined margin of 192-0 (41-0 over Central Gwinnett, 58-0 over Habersham Central, 37-0 over Shiloh and 56-0 over Lanier).
Donning new green helmets last Friday, Buford raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead over neighboring Lanier. The defense was phenomenal throughout, holding the Longhorns to 21 yards of offense (12 passing, nine rushing) and three first downs (two by penalty). The Wolves haven’t allowed a point in 19 straight quarters, dating back to the first quarter of the Chaminade loss.
Dylan Wittke (5 of 8 passing, 137 yards, two touchdowns) and Ashton Daniels (5 of 5 passing, 79 yards, TD) were efficient to take advantage of great field position, while C.J. Clinkscales (four rushes, 80 yards), Victor Venn (eight rushes, 64 yards) and Tobi Olawole (24-yard TD run) also made offensive contributions. The special teams got in on the scoring when Malik Spencer returned a blocked punt for a score.
Winder-Barrow is firmly in the playoff mix in 8-AAAAAA as one of three teams with 2-2 region records tied for third behind Buford and Dacula.
