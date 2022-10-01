BUFORD — In a nationally televised football game on ESPN, it was Buford's defense that showed out, compiling six sacks as the No. 1-ranked Wolves beat Collins Hill 23-3 in a matchup of last year's state champions from Georgia's two highest classifications.
The Wolves (6-0, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) got 125 yards on 17 carries by Alabama recruit Justice Haynes, but struggled to move the ball through the air, with the exception of two pass plays in the second half.
"We weren't perfect," said Buford head coach Bryant Appling. "It's a new schedule for us and we have the same number of kids (in our program). We're playing teams that are bigger and have more kids, so depth is a big deal."
Buford moved the ball early thanks in part to Haynes. On the first drive of the game, Haynes rushed six times for 61 yards, including a touchdown run of five yards to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 8:40 to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles (2-4, 0-1) were able to respond on their next drive. A 43-yard screen pass from quarterback Mikey Sheehan (12 of 22, 121 yards) to Dion Crawford put the Eagles down to the Buford 27. Sheehan then completed an 11-yard pass to Chase Nash to set the Eagles up in the red zone. However, the Eagles weren't able to do much after that as Buford's Eddrick Houston got a sack on Sheehan on third down to force a 30-yard field goal by Isaac Bonacci, making the score 7-3 with 4:25 to go in the first quarter.
Buford put its next points on the board midway through the second quarter, again using the running game to move down the field. Rushes of 12 and 15 yards by Haynes moved the ball into Collins Hill territory. Christian Butler followed it up with a 12-yard run for another first down. Six plays later, the Wolves stalled in the red zone as Ventura knocked in a 31-yard field goal to put the Wolves up 10-3 with 5:16 to go before halftime.
The second half saw the defenses continue to frustrate the offenses as neither team could get anything going in the early part of the third quarter.
"They were loading up the box on us and that's what we expected," Appling said. "They just kept putting more bodies on the side we were running to."
Buford did get things rolling late in the third quarter as backup quarterback Tristan Gabrels completed passes of 8 and 32 yards to Sam Harkness and Tyshun While. Three plays later, Gabrels rushed it in from the 1 to give the Wolves a 17-3 lead late in the third.
Buford went on to add one more score early in the fourth, using a 49-yard completion on a wide-receiver screen to K.J. Bolden to set the Wolves up inside the red zone. Two plays later, Haynes rushed it in from the 10 to give the Wolves their final points of the evening and a 23-3 lead.
Collins Hill 3 0 0 0 - 3
Buford 7 3 7 6 - 23
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Justice Haynes 5 run (Mario Ventura kick) 8:40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.