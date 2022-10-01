BUFORD — In a nationally televised football game on ESPN, it was Buford's defense that showed out, compiling six sacks as the No. 1-ranked Wolves beat Collins Hill 23-3 in a matchup of last year's state champions from Georgia's two highest classifications.

The Wolves (6-0, 1-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) got 125 yards on 17 carries by Alabama recruit Justice Haynes, but struggled to move the ball through the air, with the exception of two pass plays in the second half.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.