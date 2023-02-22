BUFORD — Gene Durden’s zen with the basketball court comes when his arms are crossed in front of his chest. One hand might rest on his chin, but no matter the pose, the veteran Buford head coach has his eyes keenly set on the action.
Once his girls basketball team’s play doesn’t match his standard, the calm state can flip in an instant.
Buford beat Duluth 83-28 in a walloping of its in-county foe to advance in the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state tournament. At one point though, the Wolves led the first-round matchup by a single point in the first quarter.
Buford’s defense lacked pressure. It gave up a fair share of offensive rebounds. Durden had enough, and needed to set the tone. He made mass substitutions, had a boisterous message for players who made their way to the bench and later called timeout.
“We were going through the motions,” Durden said. “We weren’t doing what we needed to do in a state (tournament) game. Each game, we have to take steps forward. We weren’t taking steps forward in the first quarter.
“In these first round games, it’s more about what we do than what our opponents do.”
Shortly thereafter, every facet of the game flipped for the Wolves. They were forcing turnovers at will while piling up easy baskets in transition. Buford did not allow Duluth to score a point in the second quarter after allowing nine in the first.
Buford went on a 51-2 run that was mercifully broken up with a layup by Duluth’s Olivia Steward. For Buford, Ava Grace Watson led in scoring with 16 points, Betty Nguyen fell narrowly behind with 15 points and Lydia Ledford scored 10. Alyssa Green scored eight points on a third-quarter scoring rampage.
“Message delivered,” Durden said. “I had a few more messages at halftime, too.”
Jayla Alexander led Duluth with six points. Kaylon Jackson and Saria Simmons finished with five points apiece.
On each baseline inside Buford City Arena, there’s the cemented reminder of the program’s legacy under Durden. The Wolves won five state titles in seasons from 2015-2020. The past three seasons, however, have been a slight shock to the proverbial Buford machine that cranks out legacy-building victories.
Buford took the floor Tuesday to open postseason play in its quest for the first state title since 2020. The most-surprising of results came a year ago when the Wolves fell to Brunswick as the No. 2 seed in the region.
Buford already has a leg up on where it finished a season ago after beating Central Gwinnett for the Region 8-AAAAAAA crown. Now, the team’s mission only has one ending — a return to the championship stage. Buford is ranked as the No. 5 team in AAAAAAA behind Brookwood, which holds a 27-1 record and beat Harrison in its opening-round contest.
“It's very important to me and my teammates,” Watson said. “This is what we've been working for the entire year. It's motivation for everyone that we didn't win it last year. That's our goal and what we're going to do.”
Kirby Wallis, one of four seniors on the team, remembers the euphoria of the 66-63 state title win over Kell. She recalled the back-and-forth nature of the win then the thrill of rushing the court with her teammates.
Durden hasn’t shied away from giving his group the big-picture message of chasing another championship. He showed his commitment to the message with quick substitutions and a relentless coaching effort, despite playing a vastly overmatched Duluth team.
Buford had a standard to meet Tuesday night that went beyond winning the game. The Wolves felt like they had plenty to improve on as they had a goal of holding Duluth to 25 points. It scored 28, therefore, the goal was not met. Buford knows its second-round opponent, either West Forsyth or Cherokee, will be a step up in competition.
“You have to put together five great games in this tournament to win it,” Durden said. “It doesn't take but one bad night by two or three individuals and you go home. There's no fixing it. There's no tomorrow. We can't let that opportunity go by. We have to make sure we're capitalizing on everything. If we're going to get beat, we need to be beat by the other team and not the girls in your locker room.”
Added Wallis: “I want nothing more to get back there, especially as a senior. We are very much capable of doing it.”
By night’s end, Durden found his zen again. He stood on his Buford sideline with his arms crossed and eyes intensely watching his group play. His early disappointment in performance turned to encouragement as he gave approval of the Wolves’ turnaround.
He got a message across, however, and it’s one his players knew was needed. They don’t expect anything less. That demeanor is what has led Buford to 25 wins, and it hopes there are more to come with Durden leading the charge.
“He’s been on championship teams,” Watson said. “He knows what it takes for us to get to that next level and hold the trophy.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Wesleyan and Franklin County girls basketball in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Feb. 21, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Wesleyan vs. Franklin County Girls Basketball, Class AAA Playoffs, First Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.