DACULA — It wasn't quite a perfect football game, but top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Buford was close enough to it in its regular season finale against Dacula to make a statement heading into the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Wolves outgained the host Falcons in total offense 304-60 and cashed in seemingly every opportunity for a 42-7 win at Barron Stadium, which locked down the Region 8-AAAAAA championship.
Ashton Daniels threw for 117 yards and scored a touchdown each passing, rushing and receiving, while the Wolves' (9-1, 6-0) limited Dacula (6-4, 5-1) to just five first downs on the night. Buford had the look of a team hungry for a third straight state title when the playoffs commence next Saturday.
Buford hosts Kell in the first round, while Dacula hosts Pope.
“I think we're in a good spot coming from the first game of the season all the way to now,” Buford said coach Bryant Appling, whose team secured the program's 18th region title in the last 21 seasons. “Even the game we lost, we've done nothing but improve each game. I'm proud of the way these kids are practicing. I'm proud of the way they've improved. I think we're in a good spot.
“Obviously, it wasn't perfect, but we played pretty good. We've got a long way to go, but I think we're on the right track to have a chance to be special the next several weeks.”
Dacula managed to run enough clock offensively and play solid enough defense to keep the game scoreless throughout most of the first quarter, but once Buford got rolling, it was hard to stop.
A special teams mishap by the host Falcons led to the first score, with Jack Darmon blocking a punt and V.J. Payne scooping it up and returning it 6 yards for a score that put the Wolves in front 7-0 with 2:41 left in the opening frame.
After a three-and-out forced a Dacula punt on the next possession, Buford's offense got going with a little razzle dazzle — specifically a play Falcons coach Casey Vogt said his team had planned to run at some point in the game.
On the second snap after the punt, Daniels handed the ball off to Christian Butler, who pitched it back to a sprinting Tyshun White headed to his right.
White then found Daniels all alone down the right sideline for a 40-yard scoring strike that extended the Buford lead to 14-0 with 16.8 seconds left in the first quarter.
Between that play and the blocked punt, it put Dacula in a hole it could ill afford to fall into against Buford.
“We both put in the quarterback throwback pass,” Vogt said. “They just got it called before us. You hate to say it, but when you give up seven points on a trick play, it's a great play by them, but we had it called in our game plan this week and just didn't get it called.
“We had a blocked punt (earlier) at the end of the first quarter, and that springs back-to-back touchdowns, basically. That makes it a 14-point game in a heartbeat. … You'd like to be sitting there without those … points on the scoreboard.”
But the worst was yet to come for the Falcons, as the Wolves continued to score in bunches to blow things open late in the second quarter.
Butler, who led the Wolves with 55 yards on nine carries, capped a nine-play, 50-yard drive with his 1-yard walk into the end zone to make it 21-0 with 6:24 left in the half before the Wolves' lightning in all three areas led to more rapid fire scoring.
After Dacula moved out to its best field position on its own 46, a loss forced the Falcons back to their own 40 and prompted another punt.
On the first snap after the punt, Daniels dropped back and lofted a long ball down the middle that Isaiah Bond leapt to catch, and pulled away from the defender when he landed for a 64-yard TD pass that made it 28-0 Buford with 3:13 left in the half.
The Wolves special teams then jarred the ball loose on the ensuing kickoff, with Jaylen Neal pouncing on the loose ball to set Buford up at the Dacula 19.
Once again, it took just one snap for Buford to cash in, with Dylan Wittke keeping the ball for a 19-yard TD run at the 2:56 mark, and the Wolves had scored twice in a 17-second span, and three times in a 3:28 span to ballon their lead to 35-0 heading into intermission.
Buford then made it 42-0 with perhaps its best overall drive of the night coming out of halftime.
The Wolves marched 66 yards in 12 plays, with Daniels finishing it off with a 1-yard sneak with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Dacula managed to avoid the shutout by capitalizing on a rare Buford mistake late in the fourth quarter.
Jonathan Williams scooped up a fumble and rumbled 61 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the Wolves' 5-yard line.
Three plays later, Kyle Efford finally powered into the end zone from 3 yards out to get the Falcons on the board and cut the Buford lead to 42-7 with 4:41 remaining. Efford finished with 29 yards on 13 carries.
BUFORD 42, DACULA 7
Buford 14 21 7 0 – 42
Dacula 0 0 0 7 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: V.J. Payne 6 punt block return (Alejandro Mata kick), 2:41
Buford: Ashton Daniels 40 pass from Tyshun White (Mata kick), 0:16.8
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Christian Butler 1 run (Mata kick), 6:24
Buford: Isaiah Bond 64 pass from Daniels (Mata kick), 3:13
Buford: Dylan Wittke 19 run (Mata kick), 2:56
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Daniels 1 run (Mata kick), 4:03
FOURTH QUARTER
Dacula: Kyle Efford 3 run (Nick Daniel kick), 4:41
Buf Dac
First Downs 15 5
Rushes-Yards 39-133 23-32
Passing Yards 171 28
Comp.-Att.-INT 6-9-0 7-14-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 2-10 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Buford – Christian Butler 9-55, C.J. Clinkscales 10-36, K.J. Bolden 1-17, Wittke 3-12, Eli Parks 2-7, Daniels 2-6, Corbin Mewborn 1-6, Victor Venn 4-3, Jordan Allen 1-(-2), Bond 1-(-3), TEAM 2-(-4). Dacula – Efford 13-29, Jamir Beckom 3-5, Matthew Haber 1-1, TEAM 1-(-1), Austin Adcock 5-(-2).
Passing: Buford – Daniels 4-7-0, 117; White 1-1-0, 40; Wittke 1-1-0, 14. Dacula – Beckom 3-5-0, 16; Adcock 4-9-0, 12.
Receiving: Buford – Bolden 2-36, Bond 1-64, Daniels 1-40, Allen 1-22, Hayden Gower 1-9. Dacula – Moussa Barry 5-27, Efford 2-1.
