SUWANEE — Judging solely by the mere numbers, it would be easy to come to the conclusion that Buford cruised to winning back-to-back team titles at the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships on Thursday at North Gwinnett.
After all, the Wolves' total of 239.5 team points, buoyed by six individual county weight class champions, two county runners-up and a third-place finisher, gave them a fairly comfortable final margin over runner-up and host North Gwinnett's 165.
But make no mistake, the team title took a pretty evident physical toll on a Buford team still a bit short-handed while waiting on the return of a handful of football players still getting into wrestling shape, particularly after winning the Bradley Central Invitational last weekend in Cleveland, Tenn.
“There were some tough matches,” Buford coach Tom Beuglas said. “We wrestled last weekend at the big tournament in Tennessee, and that was only three or four days ago. So to come back and do this, and then we leave for (the Knockout Invitational in Orlando) Florida on Sunday, I knew this was going to be kind of a rough stretch of three tournaments in seven or eight days. So I think we've got some of them that are beat up a little bit. They're tough.”
The Wolves' individuals wrestling in five of the first six matches in the lower weight classes of the championship rounds all had to show a little toughness.
Both Ryan Ibold (knee) and Maddox McArthur (nose) had to use up blood time before going on to win championships with wins over Kenneth Jett of Brookwood (10-4) and North's Josh Stephenson (fall in 3:42) at 113 and 120 pounds respectively.
Tyler Henley gave his coaches, teammates and everyone in the crowd a bit of a scare when he suddenly went limp after he and Brookwood's Amantee Mills went to the mat during their 132-pound championship match.
The senior was eventually able to walk off the mat, but was forced to default the remainder of the match to Mills as a precaution due to a suspected neck injury.
Gavin Pope then had to dig down deep after twisting awkwardly and tweaking his right side and shoulder while holding a 4-1 lead late in his 138-pound title match against Brookwood's Xavier Bentley.
“I wasn't sure he was going to be able to finish the match,” Beuglas said of his sophomore. “He's like, 'There's only 30 seconds left. I can finish.' I love that. It's a tough call as a coach (because) you don't want him to wrestle if he's injured. But if it's something that he can tolerate, there's no way I'm (not) going to let him finish the match. That was a good job of gutting that one out.”
Drew Gorman came out of his match unscathed physically after pinning Brookwood's Evan Gonzalez in 1:40 to win the 126-pound county title, while Aaron Riner outlasted Wesleyan's Trent Debow for a 7-5 decision in a back-and-forth title match at 182 pounds.
Meanwhile, after trailing most of his 145-pound championship match against Mountain View's Daviel Abreu, J.T. McCullough scored a takedown with 10 seconds left in regulation to knot the match at 3-all and force overtime.
Then, he got another takedown 20 seconds into the extra frame for a 5-3 win and the championship.
Brookwood, meanwhile, got important points from Mills, and then got a surprising six team points from Daniel Wu, who overcame a 7-2 deficit with a quick takedown and pin of North's Ben Kok with 33 seconds left in the 152-pound final to help give the Broncos 158 team points.
But North also got Kiernan Sherwood's pin of Archer's Kam'Ron Shannon-Likely in 3:29 to win the 170-pound title, helping the Bulldogs hold off Brookwood for second place in the team standings by seven points.
“I'm tickled to death,” North coach Kyle McKee said. “Our kids wrestled well. When you start looking at Gwinnett County, we have some really good wrestlers. I know competing with Buford is hard. They're a really good team, but to be on top of everybody else, that says a lot about our program and where we're going. I can't be happier about it.”
The competition was even more heated for fourth and fifth place, with Dacula riding Zane Nance's title at 106 pounds to score 141.5 points and edge out Archer (140), which got a titles at 160 from Florin Myndresku and 285 from Sam Rwibuka.
Other individual champions Thursday included Mill Creek's Gavin Guerra at 195 and John Dutton of Peachtree Ridge at 220.
2021 GWINNETT COUNTY WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
at North Gwinnett High School
TEAM RESULTS
1. Buford 239.5
2. North Gwinnett 165
3. Brookwood 158
4. Dacula 141.5
5. Archer 140
6. Mill Creek 105
7. Mountain View 99
8. Collins Hill 98
9. Lanier 94.5
10. Peachtree Ridge 82
11. Grayson 30
12. Wesleyan 29
13. Duluth 24
t14. Berkmar 18
t14. Parkview 18
16. Discovery 10
17. Shiloh 0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Championship Matches
106 pounds: Zane Nance (Dac.) p. Dylan Martin (MV), 4:49
113: Rylan Ibold (Buf.) dec. Kenneth Jett (Brook.), 10-4
120: Maddox McArthur (Buf.) p. Josh Stephenson (NG), 3:42
126: Drew Gorman (Buf.) p. Evan Gonzalez (Brook.), 1:40
132: Amantee Mills (Brook.) def. Tyler Henley (Buf.), injury default
138: Gavin Pope (Buf.) dec. Xavier Bentley (Brook.), 4-3
145: J.T. McCullough (Buf.) dec. Daviel Abreu (MV), 5-3 (OT)
152: Daniel Wu (Brook.) p. Ben Kok (NG), 5:27
160: Florin Myndresku (Arch.) dec. Talen Thompson (Buf.), 2-1
170: Kiernan Sherwood (NG) p. Kam'Ron Shannon-Likely (Arch.), 3:29
182: Aaron Riner (Buf.) dec. Trent Debow (Wes.), 7-5
195: Gavin Guerra (MC) dec. Ryan Ackovic (PR), 4-2 (OT)
220: John Dutton (PR) p. Jiovany Ganthier (Dac.), 2:34
285: Sam Rwibuka (Arch.) p. Aaron Garcia (MC), 0:47
Third-place matches
106: Max Hennebaul (Arch.) p. Haley Zinniger (NG), 2:12
113: Michael Medrala (CH) dec. Tyler Ramos (Lan.), 5-2
120: Perry Ryan (MC) maj. dec. Cullen Finneran (PR), 11-3
126: Ethan Ross (Dac.) p. William Gilbert (CH), 2:54
132: Elias Vermillion (MV) dec. Tyson Wilson (PR), 11-9
138: Logan Weaver (NG) dec. Semaj Best (Dac.), 11-5
145: M'Kel Smith (Dac.) dec. Jon Caiazzo (NG), 4-2
152: Jacob Bourgeois (Lan.) dec. Asher Lormis (MV), 4-0
160: Ronan Sherwood (NG) p. Ethan Adcock (Dac.), 3:27
170: Virgil Heath (Brook.) p. David Godnyuk (Gray.), 0:56
182: Dominic Martinez (Arch.) dec. John Boratyn (MC), 5-0
195: Avant Jackson (CH) dec. Ben Martin (Buf.), 5-2
220: David Reyes (CH) dec. Alex Mincey (Arch.), 3-2
285: Caleb Hamilton (Park.) dec. Cesar Champac (Berk.), 6-4
