Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Thompson
Record: 1-3
Last week: Had a bye
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 2-1
Last week: Had a bye
Two of Gwinnett’s oldest football programs face off for just the 12th time — and the first time since 2005 — Friday night. They are now in the same region thanks to Buford’s growth and Central’s drop down from Class AAAAAAA. Their first meeting came in 1957, a 44-13 Wolves victory, when the head coaches were Tom Riden at Buford and Bartow Jenkins at Central, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records. The schools played even earlier in the 1950s when Central was still Lawrenceville High, and its football program was started by Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame selection Jack Britt.
Central had last week off after a 52-27 loss, their third straight since a season-opening win over Discovery, to South Forsyth. After scoring a combined seven points in losses to Jefferson and South Gwinnett, the Black Knights found offensive success in their last outing thanks in large part to Mekhi Mews.
Mews caught eight passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score, had 362 all-purpose yards and had a 65-yard punt return TD called back by penalty against South Forsyth.
Buford also was off last Friday after back-to-back lopsided wins over Carver-Atlanta (39-6) and Clarke Central (47-0). The victory over Clarke, which avenged a 2019 loss that cost the Wolves the region title, was convincing, even though they had to overcome a turnover and a heavy dose of penalties.
Three different quarterbacks have started for Buford through three games, and all were effective in the win over Clarke. Dylan Wittke got the start and was 4 of 7 passing for 92 yards and a score, in addition to five rushes for 32 yards and another TD. The running game did its usual work behind C.J. Clinkscales (four rushes, 78 yards, TD), Victor Venn (10 rushes, 69 yards, two TDs) and others.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Buford won 43-21 in 2005
Location: Buford High School
