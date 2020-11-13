CMH_7160.jpg
Buford's Trinity Price starts the 400 meter race at the GHSA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. (Photo: Cory Hancock)

 Cory Hancock

A total of 13 Buford seniors signed with college athletic programs on Wednesday.

The group includes four baseball recruits — Jackson Brockett (Nebraska), Treyton Rank (Florida State), Nathan Smith (Tennessee) and Connor Sampers (Wofford). The girls lacrosse program had three signees with Jordan Garrison (Gardner-Webb), Courtney Martin (Rollins) and Kaylee Moreland (Piedmont).

The Wolves also celebrated basketball player Ashyia Willis (Georgia College), golfer Jackson Buchanan (Illinois), softball players Abbi Perkins (Jacksonville State) and Riley Reese (Chipola), track and field athlete Trinity Price (Stanford) and gymnast Jewel Clark (Temple).

