BUFORD — The quest for back-to-back state titles is over for Buford’s boys basketball team, and it ended in their own gym.
The Wolves were one win away from another trip to the Final Four, but the Kell Longhorns came into Buford City Arena and pulled off the 57-45 upset Wednesday.
Buford never led at any point in the game, and never even drew to within four points after the first quarter.
Kell set the tone from the jump, putting up 10 points in the opening 2:56. Starting point guard Scoota Henderson was the catalyst on offense for the Longhorns. He led all scorers with 16 points and it was his driving layup that made it 10-4 Kell and forced the early timeout from Martin.
"We came in with the game plan to try to slow down No. 2 (Sebastian Augustave),” Kell head coach Jermaine Sellers said. “I think we did a good job of that. He’s their engine, so that was our game plan going in to really lock down on him.”
Augustave finished with 13 points, but like most of the Wolves, struggled against Kell’s tough defense throughout the night.
Ty Clark hit a big 3 from the left wing late in the first quarter that built the Kell lead up into double digits for the first time at 17-6. Clark was the only player for either team to register a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds to go with his 12 points.
“We work on that a lot in practice,” Sellers said on the rebounding. “They really buy into it, and it has really paid off for us over these last three games.”
Kell continued to play a very crisp offensive game in the first half, moving the ball from side to side against and getting a lot of open looks. Most of them were dropping, while Buford’s outside shooting just couldn’t get going in the first half.
Buford scored just 16 points in the first half against Kell’s tough defense, while a big 3 from Clark in the last minute of the first half put the Longhorns up 14, their biggest lead of the night.
The Wolves needed an answer coming out of halftime. They opened the second half on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 30-26, but that was as close as they would come. Caleb Williams did his best to keep Buford in it with his team-leading 15 points and six rebounds, but Kell had an answer every time it needed one.
“I think we got to a point coming out for the second half where we talked about how we had to keep playing,” Sellers said. “We just kind of settled down and executed to get the best shot possible.”
Clark hit another clutch 3 to stop the bleeding on the Buford run midway through the third quarter, and the game leveled out with both teams trading baskets in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
Buford had a chance to get the deficit as low as two when Caleb Blackwell went to the free-throw line with the score sitting at 43-39, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one. Kell followed that up with a 9-3 run to put the game away. The Longhorns were 12-for-15 at the line for the night, and that helped to salt away the outcome in the final minutes.
