BUFORD — Buford’s boys tennis team blanked Statesboro 3-0 Monday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

James Troutt earned the Wolves’ first point in singles, which was followed by a doubles win from Matthew Maurer and Luke Clark. Leyton Grothe won the clinching match in singles.

Dean Kingsley was up a set in singles when play was halted, as was the doubles team of Miller Trout and Brent Sherman.

Buford (19-3) will face the Johns Creek-Valdosta winner in the quarterfinals.

