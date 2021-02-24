DOUGLASVILLE — Buford’s boys basketball team survived a frantic sequence in the final seconds for a 66-64 win at Alexander in Wednesday’s first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Wolves were up three points when they fouled an Alexander shooter with 0.9 seconds left. After a miss on the first free throw, the hosts made the second and missed the third intentionally. They had a chance at a tip-in to tie but it was off the mark.
Buford (19-7) had four double-figure scorers — Marc Mauge (14 points), Jaylon Taylor (13 points, seven rebounds), Caleb Blackwell (12 points, seven assists) and London Williams (11 points, seven rebounds).
The Wolves will play at Region 7-AAAAAA champion Chattahoochee (21-3) in the second round.
