Saturday’s Christian Coleman Invitational at Westlake featured numerous highlights for Gwinnett track and field, particularly for the champion Shiloh boys and the Buford boys 400-meter relay.
Shiloh won the team title with 103 points and second-place Buford scored 79 in the 28-team boys competition, while the Wolves had the most eye-catching performance of the meet — their 400 relay won with a time of 40.05 seconds, the fastest time in Georgia history and the No. 1 time nationally this season.
Buford’s state-record relay features Victor Venn, K.J. Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond. Bond also was second in the 100 in 10.49 behind Tylertown (Miss.) runner Jordan Anthony (10.38), and the Wolves also got runner-up finishes from Olawole (400, 47.58), K.J. Bolden (long jump, 22 feet, 9 inches) and Jaylon Taylor (triple jump, 43-11 1/2).
The Shiloh boys posted three victories, including individual wins from Christion Barker (300 hurdles, 36.75 and long jump, 25-3), Nathan Solomon (3,200, 9:25.97) and Bryce Southerland (110 hurdles, 14.38). Barker's 300 hurdles time is No. 1 in the nation this season, as well as a school and county record. His long jump is No. 1 in the nation this season, as well as the No. 3 distance all-time in state history. Solomon's time broke the school record held by his older brother.
The Generals won the 1,600 relay (3:20.73), while Eric Barker was second in the high jump (6-2) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.98).
South Gwinnett’s Alex Sheperd won the boys discus (155-4) and was second in the shot put (45-8 1/4).
In the girls meet, Buford’s Aiya Webb won the high jump at 5-2.
