MACON — It ended in the most fitting manner possible, with a thunderous Frankquon Sherman dunk plus a foul in transition.
Sherman scored 23 points and 12 in the fourth quarter for Grovetown’s boys basketball team in the Class AAAAAA state championship game, and finished off the 66-59 win over Buford with an exclamation point.
There were just 0.9 seconds remaining when Sherman finally jumped down off the rim to the thunderous applause of the Grovetown (29-3) students behind the basket, officially marking the end of the road for Buford in Benjie Wood’s first season as head coach.
“I just told them I love them and I’m proud of them,” Wood said after the game. “It just didn’t go our way tonight. Congratulations to Grovetown.”
Buford (25-7) fought back from a 14-point deficit in the first half and a nine-point deficit with under two minutes remaining to trim the margin to two points inside the final 30 seconds, but could not quite climb all the way back.
The Wolves cut the score to 61-59 with 26.3 seconds remaining and even had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead after a turnover, but a wayward inbounds pass on the ensuing possession stymied the rally.
Grovetown’s Jose Rodriguez hit both free throws at the other end to make it 63-59 Grovetown, and then after a stop and fastbreak the other way, Sherman tacked on a dunk and a free throw for a three-point play that iced the championship.
“He’s just a physical specimen,” Wood said about Sherman. “He plays with a great motor, and he just keeps coming at you.”
Sherman finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, leading all players in the game in both departments. But early on, it was his teammate EJ Kency who got the Warriors going after the first quarter ended in a 12-12 stalemate.
Kency hit three 3-pointers in a row to start the second quarter, the bulk of a 16-2 run that rocketed Grovetown into a 28-14 lead as Buford went over six minutes without making a shot from the floor.
“You have to make shots,” Wood said. “And we had a tough shooting night. They had a kid come off the bench who we knew was a shooter, and he went 3-for-3. That’s the way the ball bounces.”
Buford trailed 32-19 and immediately switched to a full-court press coming out of the locker room, abandoning the zone defense it had played the first 16 minutes. The change paid immediate dividends, with the Wolves going on a 24-11 run to tie the game at 43-43 late in the third quarter. Improved defense helped Wood’s team gain extra possessions, and Alahn Sumler took full advantage.
Sumler scored 12 points in the third quarter as part of his team-high 17 in the game to claw the Wolves back, routinely taking on defenders off the dribble and scoring in traffic. Malachi Brown’s 15 points and London Williams’ 11 kept Buford close heading into the fourth quarter, but that was as far as it went.
“It brought the intensity,” Wood said about the press. “We came out in a zone and tried to make them shoot the ball. It worked until No. 13 (Kency) came into the game. They were 4 for their last 23 (from 3-point range) their last two games, but they made shots. Give them credit, they made shots when they had to make them.”
Free throws became a major factor on a night where 54 total fouls were called. Grovetown went 21-for-33 at the line in the game, while Buford was only 13-for-22.
Those extra points from the charity point go back to the physicality of Sherman, who muscled his way to the free throw line 11 times and converted eight of those chances. A personal 5-0 run by Sherman made it 54-45 Grovetown, and this time the nine-point lead was just too much to overcome.
Wood’s first season at the helm in Buford ended up one hurdle short of the ultimate prize, but with plenty to build on after a surprising run in the state playoffs in a year most people expected to be a transition season for his program.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Wood concluded. “That doesn’t make it any easier right now, but I’m super proud of the young men. I told our seniors, ‘new coach coming in, new system, and I’m not always the easiest to play for.’ I’m proud of them for laying the foundation for Buford basketball.”
