KENNESAW — Buford went on the road and defeated Area 3-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA champion Harrison 11-7 Monday in the second round of the state boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Wolves advance to play the winner of Tuesday’s Allatoona-West Forsyth game in the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA quarterfinals. They will host West Forsyth or will travel to Allatoona for the next round either Thursday or Friday.
Buford jumped ahead 4-1 early, led 5-3 after a quarter and and built an 8-3 lead after an early surge in the second quarter. From there, the Wolves (13-6) held their advantage.
Dawson Andrew and Josh Williams were dominant on faceoffs in the win, while Zack Salo and Evan Leonardo led the offense. Salo had four goals and two assists, and Leonardo had two goals and two assists.
Buford also got contributions from Jackson Rhodes (one goal, one assist), Ashton Daniels (two goals), Nash Perry (one goal), Matthew Scruggs (one goal) and Mikey Canavan (one assist).
