BUFORD — The Buford Wolves overcame an early five-goal deficit to defeat Roswell 16-14 in the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA boys lacrosse Elite Eight on Friday night.
Buford advances to host Lambert next week in the semifinals of the state tournament. It marks the second time the Wolves have advanced to the Final Four, the first being in 2019 when they were in a lower classification.
“We weathered the storm,” Buford coach Kevin Peek said of the opening barrage by the Hornets (15-6). “We made our adjustments and we flipped a couple of kids' positioning and I think that frustrated them. Then we were able to do the things that we needed to do. It was a fun game for the people in the stands, but it was nerve racking and it was nice to see out kids step up.”
The teams had faced off in early February and Roswell doubled up Buford 12-6 in a game that Peek pointed out that the Wolves were not full strength.
Even though Buford (17-3) was in a different spot health wise in this second matchup of the season, the Hornets came out firing on all cylinders in the opening quarter. In the first 3:19 of the game, Roswell scored on each of the five possessions of the game to take a demoralizing and commanding 5-0 lead. The scoring plays came off precision cuts through the defense that left men unmarked. Alex Lobel, Myles Quandt, Erza Moore, Scott Stickles and Hill Plunkett all tallied for the visitors.
And then Buford woke up.
With 7:47 remaining in the first, Korbin Clack veered to the right of the goal and tossed back to the center where Jackson Rhodes buried the shot to stem the Roswell momentum and begin the comeback. A little over a minute later, Fritz Whalen bounced a shot that beat Hornets goalie James Burgess to pull the Wolves within 5-2.
The teams traded possessions for the next three minutes until Evan Leonardo’s shot found the back of the net and then 90 seconds later, Zack Salo let go of a long range missile that beat Burgess to pull Buford within 5-4.
Roswell was on the attack as the clock ticked under one minute remaining when Wolves goalie Matthew Canavan made a save. As defender Davis Peek took the ball across midfield, the Hornets relaxed as they thought Peek would not press the attack. Instead Peek laid a perfect lead pass to Leonardo, who converted to tie the score, a feat that seemed improbable nearly eight minutes earlier.
“Once we tied the score and got it back to even we realized we could do this (win),” Peek said of the rally.
One minute into the second quarter, the Wolves took the lead when Korbin Clack bounced a shot past Burgess to send the home stands into a frenzy.
After a Plunkett goal tied the game at six, Buford scored back to back goals from Noah Steinbrecher and Jackson Rhodes to move out to an 8-6 advantage. A goal by Lobel with two minutes remaining brought the Hornets to 8-7 as the teams headed into halftime.
The frenzy of the first half was replaced with tension, defense and drama in the third quarter as only a single goal was scored. With just over a minute remaining, Salo tossed a perfect pass to the cutting Rhodes and the senior attacker converted the shot to lift Buford to a 9-7 lead.
“That’s the beauty of lacrosse,” Peek said. “It can be explosive and then it can be a grind and our kids have been in both types of games so we weren’t overwhelmed in the moment.”
While only one goal was scored in the previous 12 minutes of play, a total of 14 were scored in the final 12 minutes of the contest.
Lobel’s goal, just 24 seconds into the final quarter pulled Roswell within 9-8. Nash Perry scored off an Evan Leonardo pass to increase the Buford lead back to two goals a minute later. Then Leonardo found the back of the goal as he rolled his shot through Burgess to up the advantage to 11-8. A goal by Salo gave the Wolves a seemingly comfortable four goal advantage. The teams traded goals and with four minutes to play, Buford was up 14-10.
Just over a minute later and three quick strikes by Roswell, the lead was down to 14-13 with 2:52 remaining.
Buford didn’t take its foot off the gas and try and stall out the rest of the clock. After a good possession and working the ball around the perimeter of the defense, Leonardo scored with 1:28 left. Just 38 seconds later, Perry scored to give Buford a comfortable three-goal advantage that could sustain a Roswell goal with 12 seconds left on the clock.
“I also want to give a mention to one of our players who did a great job for us tonight in the face off, Josh Williams. Josh has been hurt and Roswell wasn’t prepared or ready for him and it helped throw their timing off,” Peek said.
The Buford offense was led by Leonardo (four goals, two assists), Salo (four goals, two assists), Rhodes (three goals, one assist), Nash Perry (two goals, one assist), Clack (one goal, two assists), Whalen (one goal), Steinbrecher (one goal), Matthew Scruggs (one assist) and Peek (one assist).
Canavan had 17 saves behind the defense of Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Jordan Castro and Ben Martin.
