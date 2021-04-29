BUFORD — Buford’s boys lacrosse team ousted defending state champion Walton 11-10 in a thriller Thursday night in the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoff opener.
Zack Salo had four goals and played outstanding defense for the Wolves, while Evan Leonardo (three goals, one assist) and Ashton Daniels (three goals) also had big games offensively. Mikey Canavan had three assists, Jackson Rhodes had a goal and Patrick Grey and Matthew Scruggs added an assist each.
Goalie Matthew Canavan made 11 saves behind a stout defensive effort.
Buford advances to play at Harrison in the second round.
