BUFORD — A frantic final two minutes brought a painful end to Buford’s boys lacrosse season Tuesday night.
The Wolves had rallied from a third-quarter deficit for a one-goal lead over West Forsyth with slightly more than two minutes remaining, but the visitors got two goals from Grey Brockman 25 seconds apart (with 1:42 and 1:17 left in the game) to pull out an 11-10 win in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four.
Buford (17-4) won the ensuing faceoff after Brockman's second goal and got a shot off with 44 seconds remaining, but it was saved. Its defense got possession back for one final push, but West Forsyth forced a turnover with 12 seconds left to stop Buford’s counterattack and finish off a thrilling victory.
It avenged the only loss of the season for West Forsyth, now 20-1. The Wolverines, who will face Lambert in the state finals, lost 13-10 to Buford on March 28.
“Like I told (West Forsyth) Coach (John) Laden, ‘Hey, we’ll play again tomorrow,’” Buford coach Kevin Peek said. “The last time we were on top and this time they were on top. If we played again tomorrow, we might be on top. It’s one of those kind of things where we’re very equal in talent, so it’s a matter of who manages situations better. They managed situations a little better than we did more of the time.”
The two teams joined Lambert and South Forsyth to give Area 4 all four sports in the AAAAAAA Final Four.
“We’re all from the same area. We all played each other,” Peek said. “It was a grind getting through that area. Unfortunately, only one team is going to be a winner in the last game.”
Evan Leonardo (four goals, two assists), Kamden Clack (three goals, one assist), Matthew Scruggs (two goals, one assist) and Fritz Whalen (one goal, one assist) led a Buford attack that got going early with a 2-0 lead. Up 2-1 after a quarter, the Wolves saw West Forsyth battle back to tie the score 5-5 at halftime.
The visitors then scored twice in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter for a 9-7 lead, their only two-goal lead. Buford also had a two-goal lead just once, at 3-1 early in the second quarter.
“Normally, the third quarter has been our big quarter and it was the last time we played them,” Peek said. “It wasn’t this time and we were down. But the kids didn’t stop playing. It’s hot. It’s humid. They were gassed. But they came back and played hard. Again, we were just one break short.”
Leonardo scored with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter, and added another goal with 4:45 remaining to deadlock the score at 9-9. Clack scored a go-ahead goal with 2:13 left, but the excitement was short-lived as West Forsyth answered with consecutive goals in succession.
Before those two goals, Buford goalie Matthew Canavan (17 saves) and the defense of Jameson Hynds, Jaydon Franklin, Max Peek, Jordan Castro, Sam Harkness, Jax Maloney and Colton Crawford had pitched a fourth-quarter shutout.
It was a heartbreaking end for the Buford seniors, who built an impressive four-year resumé.
“The kids have never known anything but success, and that was built on the kids that came before them that taught them the way,” Peek said. “For these seniors, it’s their second Final Four. They were undefeated in the COVID year and in the Elite Eight the other year. So it’s been a very successful senior class. They provided great leadership.”
