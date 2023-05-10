_LMP8233.JPG

Scenes from Buford vs. West Forsyth in the AAAAAAA lacrosse semifinals on Tuesday at Buford High School. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — A frantic final two minutes brought a painful end to Buford’s boys lacrosse season Tuesday night.

The Wolves had rallied from a third-quarter deficit for a one-goal lead over West Forsyth with slightly more than two minutes remaining, but the visitors got two goals from Grey Brockman 25 seconds apart (with 1:42 and 1:17 left in the game) to pull out an 11-10 win in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

