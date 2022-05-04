BUFORD — Buford’s boys lacrosse team faced a familiar foe in the second round of the playoffs. Thankfully, the result was very different, with the Wolves taking command in the second quarter and cruising to a 17-7 win over Allatoona on Tuesday night.
The victory puts Buford in the state quarterfinals, where it will host Roswell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“It was a measuring stick for us because Allatoona knocked us out the first year we were ever in the playoffs, and then they put us out last year in the Elite Eight,” Buford coach Kevin Peek said. “This just shows a huge sign of growth for us. In think we got their best shot and we were still able to handle what they were doing.”
The Buccaneers certainly did show their best stuff early. Allatoona was on the attack during multiple possessions from the game’s outset, but the Wolves were able to keep the game scoreless behind some nifty goaltending from Matthew Canavan. Buford didn’t take long to break that scoreless tie, with Matthew Scruggs scoring on the Wolves’ first possession before adding another score just over three minutes later. Scruggs ended the night with a team-high five goals.
Right after Allatoona’s Andrew Ferguson broke through for his team’s first point, Buford’s Dawson Andrew took the resulting faceoff and took advantage of a very open look, sprinting down the field and cashing in for a score to put the Wolves up 3-1 with 3:44 left in the first quarter. After another score from Ferguson, Buford defender Carson Perry took a forced ground ball the other way for a goal, giving his team a 4-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
Despite those big early plays, it was really the second quarter that sealed the game for Buford — After Scruggs secured a hat trick with 13:50 left in the first half, the Wolves put together an 7-0 scoring run behind goals from Scruggs, Evan Leonardo, Jackson Rhodes and Zack Salo. Entering the half, Buford held a 9-4 advantage, and the run extended into the second half, when the Wolves led 13-4 with 7:37 left in the period.
“We handled our faceoffs, we won the ground ball battle, the offense moved the ball and shot very well and our defense handled everything their offense threw at us,” Peek said. “They had no answers, really, for what we were doing, in all phases of the game.”
While there were moments where Allatoona found a little bit of success, Buford’s defense and goaltending kept that to a minimum, especially late, when the Wolves held a clear possession advantage. By the end of the third, Buford led 14-5, and the Buccaneers never came close to a comeback.
“We just kept pounding, you know?” Peek said. “I kept telling our guys, ‘They’re good enough to where they’re going to gain some momentum at some point — we just can’t let them keep it.’ We never really let them get any more.”
Rhodes (four goals, five assists), Scruggs (five goals), Clack (two goals, one assist), Leonardo (two goals), Salo (one goal, one assist), Noah Steinbrecher (two assists), Fritz Whalen (one goal), Carson Perry (one goal), Andrew (one goal, eight groundballs) and Nash Perry (one assist) led the Buford attack.
Canavan made 10 saves behind stellar defense from Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Jordan Castro, Ben Martin, Clack and Salo.
