CARROLLTON — A top-10 finish from Jackson Buchanan helped Buford’s boys golf team to sixth place Tuesday in the Class AAAAAA Tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Buchanan was sixth in the individual standings after rounds of 71 and 72. Teammate Hunter Phillips (76-78) tied for 23rd.
Buford’s Kris Telenta (99-92) tied for 26th in the AAAAAA girls tourney.
