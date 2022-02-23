BUFORD — A one-possession basketball game for the better part of three quarters Wednesday shifted the Buford boys’ way in the final two minutes of the third quarter.
A 12-0 run late in the third and early in the fourth gave the host Wolves a comfortable advantage they held the rest of the way in a 60-49 win over Osborne in the Class AAAAAA first round at Buford City Arena. Buford (22-6) advances to a second-round matchup at Statesboro on Saturday.
Nick Isaac had a leaping steal to set up a basket, then scored the final four points of the third quarter to key the decisive stretch.
“I thought Nick Isaac gave us a really big spark right there,” Buford boys coach Benjie Wood said. “We pride ourselves in being a team and the guys played really hard. I felt like they got a little tired there at the end of the third. We’ve been talking to Nick about the mid-range is his shot. He got a couple of those, got a steal and played really hard. I thought he was a real big spark for us. But I’m proud of all the guys. We played hard. We played tough. As a coach, you’re always worried about the first round.”
Isaac scored half of his eight points during an 8-0 run to close the third quarter, stretching out a 40-29 lead after three quarters. The Wolves scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, and never let Pope back within eight points.
Jaylon Taylor led Buford with 14 points, David Burnett had 12 points and London Williams scored eight.
Pope (21-9) was led by Will Kuimjian (12 points), Jack Dempsey (11), Cameron Bleshoy (10) and Theron Nixon (10).
