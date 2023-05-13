POWDER SPRINGS — Two Buford relays went faster than state records Saturday to lead a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships at McEachern.
The Wolves won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 11.24 seconds, faster than the old mark established by Southwest DeKalb in 1987, with the foursome of Alexander Knight, K.J. Bolden, Ethan Ervin and Ervin Pearson. Southwest DeKalb reclaimed the mark with a time of 3:10.55 in Saturday’s AAAA meet in Albany.
Buford also went below the 400 relay state record with a time of 40.40 with the team of Jordan Allen, Bolden, Osiris Gilbert and Jeremiah Colbert, though it came in a second-place finish to Westlake’s 40.31.
Westlake won the boys meet with 60 points, and Buford tied with Walton for second at 46. Pearson gave Buford a state runner-up finish in the 400 in 46.19, a U.S. top-10 time, Colbert was third in two events (100, 10.60 and 200, 21.28) and Gilbert took seventh in the 100 (10.82).
Brookwood’s Joshua Crum was Gwinnett’s individual star of the meet, helping his team to seventh place at 37.5 points. Crum won state championships in the 110 hurdles (14.10) and the 300 hurdles (37.31), repeating as state champion in the 300 hurdles and narrowly edging Parkview’s Keonte Knight (second, 14.11) in the 110 hurdles.
The Broncos also picked up top finishes from Bryce Dopson (third, 300 hurdles, 38.12) and Caleb Shakespeare (fourth, 100, 10.65).
Grayson’s boys finished eighth at 36 behind a state runner-up 1,600 relay that ran 3:12.17, also below Southwest DeKalb’s 1987 record. The Rams’ relay featured Chad Gaffney, Sean Dyer, Elijah Thomas and Mason Humphrey.
Mill Creek’s boys finished 10th — the Hawks’ Joseph Alexander was the long jump state champion Thursday — while Parkview (11th) and Archer (13th) joined the Hawks in the top 15.
Dacula’s Chance Jones was a state champion in the 800 for a second straight season with a time of 1:52.24.
