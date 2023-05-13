JamieSpaar-82.jpg

Scenes from GHSA Track & Field State Championships at McEachern HS, Powder Springs, GA, May 13, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

POWDER SPRINGS — Two Buford relays went faster than state records Saturday to lead a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships at McEachern.

The Wolves won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 11.24 seconds, faster than the old mark established by Southwest DeKalb in 1987, with the foursome of Alexander Knight, K.J. Bolden, Ethan Ervin and Ervin Pearson. Southwest DeKalb reclaimed the mark with a time of 3:10.55 in Saturday’s AAAA meet in Albany.

