While teams from other classifications, including several from Gwinnett County, were battling in their respective Georgia High School Association state basketball tournament semifinal games at Buford City Arena this past weekend, one of the teams who calls that building home was more than 100 miles away fighting its own Final Four battle.
That's nothing new for Buford's boys team, which has criss-crossed the state after a first-round home game to grind its way through the Class AAAAAA bracket against three straight region champions.
The latest step in their journey featured pretty much more of the same for the No. 5 state-ranked Wolves, including a trip to Statesboro and two more to Carrollton, both in a three-day span.
Most importantly, it featured another win, with the Buford getting 20 points each from Malachi Brown and Jaylon Taylor and 19 from Alahn Sumner to hold off 10th-ranked Sequoyah 73-72 Saturday at the University of West Georgia Arena.
The Wolves (25-6) survived a back-and-forth contest, and 25 points from Chiefs (25-7) sharpshooter Dylan Wolle and 20 more from Preston Parker, to earn a trip to the state championship game against Grovetown on Friday night at 7:30 at the Macon Centreplex.
“We just talk about being 1-0 each game,” first-year Buford coach Benjie Wood said. “Has (the road to the finals) been trying? Yes, … but that's just part of it, and I'm really proud of our kids. It's shown a lot of toughness and grit through this (run).”
The Wolves had to show plenty of toughness and grit in Saturday's win after seeing a nine-point lead evaporate in the second quarter and trailing at the half before roaring back in the third quarter and getting a key blocked shot and key free throws from Brown down the stretch to hold on.
That third-quarter charge has become a trend for Buford, which has used similar stretches in previous tournament wins over Pope, No. 8 Statesboro and Carrollton and again Saturday, and its one Wood hopes continues into later this week.
“That's kind of been our M.O.,” Wood said. “We just keep playing. Our kids have bought in to being mentally tough. Every game we've played, we've come out in the third quarter and played really well. It's kind of been a difference maker in each of our games.
“I think our kids just know what's at stake. They come out in the second half each game really locked in, and we've made runs each of the four (tournament) games in the fourth quarter.”
It was enough to propel Buford into the state finals game in search of its third title in the past six years, something that will be special for all the the players, especially considering that Taylor is the only current player who was on the roster for the last one in 2019.
But it will be just as special for Wood, himself a 1990 Buford grad who played on three state tournament teams in his career before returning to his alma mater a little less than a year ago as head coach.
Despite the normal adjustment period for Wood and his players to get to know each other in their first season together, the quick results aren't that surprising to him.
“You never know when it will click,” Wood said. “But we had high expectations. We knew we had good players. We're really proud (and) when we get on the court and we put that 'B' on our chest, that means something to us. We're playing for our city, and I think our kids have embraced that. So I'm super proud of them.”
The last task Buford faces won't be an easy one.
Grovetown had somewhat flown under the radar despite a 28-3 record until pulling an 82-76 overtime upset to dethrone two-time defending state champion Wheeler in the state quarterfinals early last week.
The Warriors followed up that win by avenging a regular-season loss to Langston Hughes in the semifinals, and feature three different player who average in double-figure scoring, led by 6-foot-6 junior wing Frankquon Sherman (16.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg).
Wood knows the Wolves will have their work cut out for them when they tip off Friday at the Macon Centreplex.
“They're really good, very big, very physical, very athletic,” Wood said of Grovetown. “It's just going to be a completely different kind of game than the one we just played (in the semifinal against Sequoyah). But you have to win different kinds of games in the playoffs. So we're going to have to be really tough, both physically and mentally, for us to win this thing.”
