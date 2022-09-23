Marietta_Buford_football_9-23-2022-09.jpg

Marietta vs Buford - Buford's Justice Haynes (22) looks for running room during their game against Marietta. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland

 Cecil Copeland

MARIETTA — Buford managed only 14 points off Marietta’s stingy defense, but that was all the top-ranked Wolves needed as they defeated the Blue Devils 14-0 on Friday at Northcutt Stadium.

It was the final non-region football game for both teams — Marietta (1-5) has a bye week before opening its Region 3-AAAAAAA schedule against Hillgrove on Oct. 7 and Buford faces defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill next week in its first Region 8-AAAAAAA game.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.