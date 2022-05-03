BUFORD — Given its circumstances, Buford needed plenty of patience heading into its second-round Class AAAAAA state baseball playoff series against Glynn Academy.
The No. 2 state-ranked Wolves demonstrated that patience both at the plate and with a banged up pitching staff throughout Tuesday's doubleheader.
Buford drew 13 bases on balls, endured six hit batsmen throughout the two games, and combined that with timely hitting and clutch pitching to come away with a 7-3, 14-0 sweep of the Red Terrors on Tuesday at Gerald McQuaig Field.
Parker Walsh went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on the day, while Brant Baughcum was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, while Stan Zagrodnik and drove in four runs in the doubleheader to lead the offense.
That was plenty of support for starting pitchers Jackson Gaspard and Riley Stanford and reliever Nate Taylor, who did their part to propel the Wolves (26-7) into a showdown with top-ranked and defending state champion Houston County in the quarterfinals next Monday in Warner Robins.
It also helped exorcise a few demons that came from a year ago, when then-undefeated and nationally ranked Buford was upset by Pope in the same second round.
“I think we're maturing at the right time,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said. “Sometimes in the playoffs, it's not about who you play. It's about when you play them. Hopefully, everything's coming together. We're beat up and banged up. … So for us to come out and and be efficient, that's what we talk about.”
Gaspard (7-0), who missed 16 days with bicep tedinitis in April, still looked a little rusty in the opener, but he was able to grind through six innings, scattering eight hits and three earned runs.
Perhaps most important, he didn't walk a single batter and was able to retire the final six hitters he faced after giving up a lead-off single to Gus Gandy in the top of the fifth.
“I felt great,” the Georgia Tech-bound senior right-hander said. “But we're playing good teams in the (state) playoffs, and the high school playoffs in Georgia are tough.
“Baseball is a team game. We had outfielders make great plays and infielders make great plays and got me out of some binds. We work all week to make ourselves better at the plate and in the field, and it shows in the games.”
Indeed, Gaspard benefited from some early offensive support, as the Wolves were able to cash in on two of three Red Terror errors in the first three innings.
One of those errors, plus an RBI fielder's choice by Zagrodnik and an RBI single by Carson King, helped stake Gaspard an Buford to a 3-0 lead after one inning.
The other set the stage for Walsh's two-run double in the third, which helped the Wolves answer Jack Anderson's RBI single in the second to push the lead to 5-1.
Walsh and Zagrodnik also aided Gaspard in the field with highlight reel catches to rob Jackson Bufkin and Ty Devlin respectively with two outs and runners on in the second and third innings to keep the lead intact.
Then after Glynn Academy pulled to within 5-3 on Jacob Mancil's two-out, two-run single in the top of the fourth, Buford got those runs back in the bottom of the inning.
Zagrodnik drove in Riley Stanford, who had led off with a single, with an RBI double, and Cole Taylor brough in Zagrodnik by laying down a safety squeeze bunt to give Buford some breathing room at 7-3.
Taylor came on for Gaspard and set Glynn Academy down in order in the seventh to close out the Game 1 win.
In the nightcap, Stanford (7-1), who was pitching on a sore ankle that he tweaked during warm-ups, got a huge lead before he even took the mound.
Back-to-back singles by Walsh and Baughcum set the stage for the first run, which came home on an error on Kaden Davis' RBI fielder's choice grounder.
Stanford then drew a walk to load the bases before Zagrodnik was hit by a pitch to score a run, followed by back-to-back sacrifice flies from Gaspard and Ashton Kehren, and Stanford was able to take the mound with a quick 4-0 lead.
As it turned out, that was all the senior right-hander, who is headed to Georgia Tech along with Gaspard and Baughcum, needed.
Despite his ankle, which appeared to flare up in the fourth inning, he was dominant through six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.
“Yeah, I just tweaked (the ankle) a little bit in the bullpen,” said Stanford, who also finished the day 2-for-4 with three walks and was hit by a pitch at the plate. “I just (worked) through it. Stuff happens. … It was a little bit of me and a lot of the defense behind me and the coaches.”
Stanford also continued to get support from his offense, who continued to pile up the runs despite putting up just six hits for the nightcap.
While Baughcum provided a little power with a two-run homer in the second to give Buford further breathing room at 6-0, while a Martin single and Zagrodnik sacrifice fly in the fourth stretch the lead to 8-0.
And in the sixth, the Wolves parlayed three walks and a hit batsman into two insurance runs at 10-0 before sophomore Ethan Murray delivered the knockout blow with a pinch-hit grand slam that made the score 14-0.
As he did in the opener, Taylor closed out Game 2, this time on the run-rule after the right-hander retired Glynn Academy (24-9) in the sixth with two strikeouts.
