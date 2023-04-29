BUFORD — Walton got the timely hits when it needed them, and its pitchers came through at the crucial moments, as did its defense.
Buford had big hits as well but it wasn't enough. Just when the Wolves put together a run or two to get into striking range, Walton managed to distance itself with runs of its own.
The Raiders never trailed Buford in sweeping the Wolves on the road Friday night to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state baseball quarterfinals. They took the first game 4-2 before winning 8-3 in the nightcap.
Walton (23-12) will await the winner of East Coweta and North Paulding.
“We played very well,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “We played very good defense. When (Buford) got on base, our pitching was able to get outs. And we were able to score the runs when we needed to. I think that's a testament to those guys playing hard and staying focused in the game.”
Levi Clark had his way with Buford (15-11). He came away with two home runs and four RBIs in the series with three of them coming in the first game. In the second game, he hit a home run and walked three times.
Both Clark and Kyle Chatham came through with RBI hits in the top of the third inning in Game 1 to take an early two-run lead. Brandon Taliaferro answered in the bottom half with a solo home run to cut Walton's lead to 2-1.
When Walton was looking for insurance Clark stepped up and hit a solo home run in the fifth to put the Raiders ahead by two runs. When Ayden Lockett delivered an RBI single in the fifth to get back within one run, Clark stepped up once again with an RBI single in the sixth.
Then Wyatt Sonderman kept Buford from rallying by pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh to win the opener. The Wolves threatened both innings, leaving Ethan Murray on base in the sixth and Cannon Goldin stranded in the seventh.
“Starting out, my arm didn't feel good, but I (got) through it,” Sonderman said. “I didn't have my best stuff, but I got the outs, and that's what matters.”
Once the second game began, Sonderman appeared more comfortable swinging the bat. He was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. His two-run single late in the first inning set the tone with a 3-0 lead.
Then Clark came through once again with a solo home run in the second to add to the lead.
Then Buford's offense came to life in the third. Lockett had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and Murray had an RBI hit to get the Wolves back into the game.
In the bottom half of the inning, Sonderman's RBI single put the Raiders ahead by three runs.
Buford got one more run in the fourth on a Tyler Dushane RBI hit before Walton's pitching took over.
After relief pitcher Eli Hardage gave up a run in the fourth on two hits, he was dominant the rest of the way. He faced seven combined batters in the fifth and sixth, gave up no hits and threw four strikeouts.
And Walton gave him the run support needed in the sixth when the Raiders plated three runs on four hits. Chatam had an RBI double in the inning, Tucker Wills came home on a balk and Davis Wright's sacrifice fly plated Chatham.
Nate Taylor got on base with a walk in the seventh, but Buford couldn't get to Hardage.
“(Walton) made great plays and got them out of some jams,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said. “We did some good things, and we didn't create good things at times, but that's a good ball club.”
