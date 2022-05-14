MARIETTA — For the second straight year, Buford simply couldn't overcome Pope in a Class AAAAAA state baseball playoff series.
This time, it was in the state semifinals instead of the second round and it took only two games instead of three, but the ultimate result was the same.
The No. 2 state-ranked Wolves had their season ended by the sixth-ranked Greyhounds in an 8-5, 8-4 sweep Saturday at Jeff Rowland Field.
Brant Baughcum had five combined hits for the doubleheader, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Parker Walsh and Kaden Martin also went deep as part of a two-hit afternoon.
But it wasn't enough for Buford (28-10) to overcome big innings in each game by Pope (31-7) or get out of its own way thanks to some untimely errors that helped send the Greyhounds into the state championships series, which begins with a doubleheader Thursday at Truist Park.
“No doubt, in Game 1, we didn't play well on defense,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said. “When you get to the Final Four, you can't give (opponents) four outs. It gets pitch counts up, it (causes) momentum swings. There were two or three situations where if we make a play, we probably win Game 1. Hat's off to (Pope). They capitalized on the mistakes that we made.”
The Greyhounds cashed in two of those mistakes, along with a pair of hits, including an RBI single from Dawson Campbell and a sacrifice fly by Carson Kerce to take a 2-0 lead after one full inning in the opener.
Georgia Tech-bound senior Baughcum got Buford on the board with his solo homer in the top of the fourth, and sophomore South Carolina commit Cannon Goldin delivered a two-run single later in the inning to vault the Wolves into a 3-2 lead.
But in the bottom of the same frame, Pope strung together five hits, with the big blow being Trey Kaiser's two-run single, to retake the lead at 6-3, and the Greyhounds answered Walsh's two-run homer in top of the fifth with single unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to claim Game 1.
And if that hole wasn't deep enough for Buford, the Wolves found themselves in even more daunting depths in the nightcap, when Pope scores twice in the first and added four more runs in the second.
Three of those runs were driven in by Kerce, who also picked up the save on the mound in Game 1, and the Greyhounds had a quick 6-0 lead through two innings.
“Everything in the first two or three innings went right for (Pope),” Chester said. “It just got us in the hole. We dug and dug, but we just got too far away, and we just couldn't get out of it.”
Martin's two-run homer, plus an RBI single by Baughcum and an error, helped Buford battle back as close as 7-4 in the fifth, but Jack Butler and Pope finally buried the Wolves to end their season.
Chester was still upbeat about all his team was able to accomplish despite a string of injuries, including two devastating ones to star pitcher/infielder Dylan Lesko and starting designated hitter Carson King, plus nagging injuries that hampered other stars like Baughcum, Riley Stanford and Jackson Gaspard.
“I've been (coaching) for a long time, but I don't know if I have been more proud of a group of young men than this group,” Chester said. “It just seemed like every week, we had to overcome something (this season). … I've said this my whole career, I don't care how talented your are, there are two or three things you've got to have. One of them is, you've got to be healthy, and we were not.”
In addition to big day at the plate from Baughcum, Martin and Walsh, Buford also got a hit in each game from Stan Zagrodnik and Andrew McMurray.
Stanford also had a hit for the Wolves in Game 1, while Nate Taylor added a hit in Game 2.
