BUFORD — Tony Wolfe, Buford’s athletic director since 2017, is continuing his tenure in an altered role.
Wolfe will focus his duties around facilities and management, superintendent Melanie Reed told the Gwinnett Daily Post. Buford will hire another athletic director to share responsibilities with Wolfe.
Buford plays host to 22 athletic programs and has seen consistent success in most sports under Wolfe’s leadership. Notably, Buford holds multiple state championships in football and girls basketball since Wolfe assumed the athletic director role from longtime leader Dexter Wood.
Buford has three assistant athletic directors on its staff to assist Wolfe — Rebecca Moon, girls basketball coach Gene Durden and Margo Skalon. It is unknown whether Buford will promote from within or hire externally for its next staffer to share responsibilities with Wolfe.
Reed indicated that the new hire, whether it be titled as co-athletic director or assistant athletic director, would take on equal responsibility of overseeing Buford’s athletic programs.
Buford’s move is targeted to give Wolfe an evenly weighted workload. The longtime sports administrator logs numerous 14-hour days, Reed said, and Buford felt a need to restructure its resources within the athletic department.
Wolfe holds 28 years of experience at Buford as athletic director, head baseball and softball coach along with assistant football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.