Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 5-1, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Shiloh 44-0
Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Korey Mobbs
Record: 4-2, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Habersham Central 36-15
A rescheduling necessitated by COVID-19 has the neighboring programs playing Saturday afternoon instead of the planned Friday night. It is the first time the two schools — separated by less than four miles on Buford Highway — have met in varsity football.
Shorthanded Lanier was upset last week at Habersham, but did have some bright spots, particularly from some of its defensive playmakers. Rylan Serna had 18 tackles (two for losses), Kris Burress had 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection, Braylon Alexander had five tackles and two pass deflections and Nick Claypole contributed nine tackles (one for loss) and two caused fumbles. The offense had a rough night despite stellar play from Aaron Prum (five catches for 89 yards) and Savodd Underwood (seven rushes for 39 yards, touchdown).
The Longhorns’ foe is a roll.
Since an opening loss to North Cobb, Buford has sliced through five straight opponents with wins over Carver-Atlanta (39-6), Clarke Central (47-0), Central Gwinnett (51-0), Habersham Central (44-7) and Shiloh (44-0). The defense was dominant against Shiloh last week behind Aubrey Smith (eight tackles, three for losses, one sack), Tommy Beuglas (seven tackles, two for losses), Josiah Wyatt (three tackles, one for loss, two QB pressures) and Brett Rogers (three tackles, one sack, one safety).
The offense rolled through Shiloh, too. Nick King (90 percent blocking grade, eight knockdown blocks on 43 snaps) and the line paved the way for an easy night’s work from Victor Venn (nine rushes for 72 yards, three TDs), Eli Parks (9-yard run, 29-yard TD catch) and others. Alejandro Mata converted 46- and 32-yard field goals in the win.
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Lanier High School
