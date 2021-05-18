Benjie Wood is headed home.
The current Cherokee Bluff head boys basketball coach has been hired to lead the boys basketball program at Buford, where he graduated in 1990. He replaces retiring head coach and 850-game winner Eddie Martin, who went 139-36 with two state titles in six seasons at Buford.
Wood has enjoyed a successful career as well, going 447-184 in previous head coaching stops at Cherokee Bluff, Gainesville, North Hall, Johnson and Madison County. His final two Cherokee Bluff teams reached the Sweet 16. He took the Johnson girls to the Final Four twice, took the North Hall boys to the Final Four twice and had a state runner-up finish with the Gainesville boys.
Wood played basketball and baseball at Buford before attending the University of Georgia. He also has a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. He and his wife Nicole have two children, Avery and Cooper.
