BUFORD – Buford defeated River Ridge 3-0 in Game 3 of its second-round Class AAAAAA state softball series on Friday.
It marks the 16th consecutive year that the Wolves (30-5) have advanced to the Elite Eight. Buford will travel to fellow No. 1 seed South Effingham next Tuesday.
Buford broke on top in the second inning when Tavye Borders hit an infield single which scored Chloe Hatcher.
The score remained the same until the fifth inning when Mackenzie Pickens hit a two-run home run, her ninth of the season, to give the Wolves their winning margin.
Olivia Duncan scattered six hits and pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth to earn the win in the circle.
