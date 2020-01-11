DULUTH — It only took 51 seconds for the Buffalo Bandits to take the lead over the Georgia Swarm, as J.P. Kealey caught Mike Poulin out of position and lofted the ball into an open net on the Bandits’ opening possession.
The early tally was a sign of what was to come.
The Bandits dominated the Swarm 16-10, the largest margin of defeat at home for the Swarm since last season’s 19-9 loss to Buffalo. The visitors got off to a red hot start and never looked back en route to handing Georgia (2-2) its second consecutive home loss.
Kealey’s early goal was followed by a goal from Chase Fraser, this one coming on a power play after an illegal substitution penalty.
Miles Thompson temporarily grabbed some momentum back for the Swarm with a goal to cut the deficit in half, but that would be Georgia’s last goal for almost nine minutes.
The Bandits went on a 4-0 that lasted almost the entire rest of the first quarter, with four different goal scorers getting in on the action.
In total for the night, nine different Bandits scored and 13 registered a point. Chris Cloutier and Josh Bryne led the Bandits with three goals apiece, and Cloutier tied Dhane Smith for the team lead in points with six.
At the other end it was all about goaltender Matt Vinc, who saved 44 out of 54 shots, including 10 out of 12 in the first quarter as the Bandits (2-1) held a 6-2 lead after 15 minutes.
“We were giving their shooters way too much space,” Swarm assistant head coach Dan Ladouceur, who was filling in for head coach Ed Comeau, said. “We weren’t playing with energy, and there was an overall lack of trust. We were sliding to help when guys didn’t need it, and in general we were making bad reads.”
Buffalo added the first three goals of the second quarter, making it a 7-1 run that stretched across more than a quarter of action. Another illegal substitution penalty led to one of those, as Cloutier scored just 11 seconds into the ensuing power play.
The Bandits added an exclamation point to their already great first half with a pair of transition goals in the final minute of the half.
Ian MacKay finished off a two-on-one after a pass from Mitch de Snoo with 48 seconds remaining, and Kevin Brownell beat Poulin on a breakaway just 26 seconds later to make it 11-3 Buffalo going into halftime.
“Offensively we were stagnant,” Ladouceur said. “We didn’t move the ball. We talked about against this defense being quick and making them move. That’s a big-bodied defense out there, so we wanted to move quick and make then run with us, maybe draw some penalties. We didn’t do any of those things in the first half. We allowed them to block shots and play on their feet.”
Things picked up a little bit for the home team in the third quarter, but there was already a mountain to climb.
Two Buffalo penalties—the first for holding and the second for holding the stick—led to two power-play goals with the same combination of Swarm players linking up.. Both goals saw Randy Staats score on assists from Jordan Hall and Shayne Jackson, accounting for Staats’ second and third goals of the season.
The highlight of the night for the Swarm came with 5:51 to go in the third quarter when Jordan MacIntosh scored a highlight reel goal.
Brendan Bomberry hit MacIntosh on a long outlet pass, leaving him with just Buffalo’s Matt Gilray to beat. MacIntosh moved around Gilray with an acrobatic move, and slid the ball past Vinc to cut the deficit to six.
Georgia had one final lifeline when Matt Spanger took a five-minute penalty for slashing, giving the Swarm an extended power play with the deficit now trimmed to five.
But great penalty killing, along with some clutch saves from Vinc, kept the Swarm off the board for the entire five minutes, and the Bandits actually added a shorthanded goal from Byrne that proved to be the final goal of the night.
“They were playing an umbrella style system and essentially leaving those crease guys open,” Ladouceur said. “We needed those guys to step in and either make them adjust their defense or score goals. We didn’t get those shots off. And then when you give one up shorthanded, that’s just a dagger.”
The Swarm will now look to rebound from these two losses with a pivotal three-game road trip coming up. It will start next Saturday against the New York Riptide continuing on to New England and Philadelphia. The Swarm will finally return home on Feb. 15 to face the Riptide again.
“We haven’t played consistently for 60 minutes,” Ladouceur said. “That was the challenge coming into this week, and we didn’t meet it. So we have to re-up that challenge and go into New York and do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.