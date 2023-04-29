Dunand(4-27)JamieSpaar.jpg

LAWRENCEVILLE — Joe Dunand launched Gwinnett’s longest home run of 2023 on Friday night at Coolray Field, but Buffalo, a team that entered the night last in the International League with only eight homers, sent three out of the yard in a 9-2 win over the Stripers.

Buffalo (10-14) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third on an RBI double from Tanner Morris, and erupted for five more runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run homer from Davis Schneider (2). Joe Hudson doubled and scored on a Bisons error in the fourth to trim the deficit to 6-1. Cam Eden (1) and Morris (1) blasted back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to inflate the lead to 9-1. Dunand smashed a solo shot (2) in the seventh for his second home run of the past two games, but the Stripers (9-15) would get no closer as Buffalo won 9-2 and evened the series.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.