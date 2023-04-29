LAWRENCEVILLE — Joe Dunand launched Gwinnett’s longest home run of 2023 on Friday night at Coolray Field, but Buffalo, a team that entered the night last in the International League with only eight homers, sent three out of the yard in a 9-2 win over the Stripers.
Buffalo (10-14) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third on an RBI double from Tanner Morris, and erupted for five more runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run homer from Davis Schneider (2). Joe Hudson doubled and scored on a Bisons error in the fourth to trim the deficit to 6-1. Cam Eden (1) and Morris (1) blasted back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to inflate the lead to 9-1. Dunand smashed a solo shot (2) in the seventh for his second home run of the past two games, but the Stripers (9-15) would get no closer as Buffalo won 9-2 and evened the series.
Morris (3-for-5, double, homer, 2 RBIs) fell a triple shy of the cycle and Ernie Clement (2-for-4, RBI), Schneider (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBI), and Eden (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) finished with multi-hit nights for the Bisons. For Gwinnett, Dunand (2-for-4) posted his second consecutive night with a home run and had the Stripers’ only multi-hit game.
The solo home run from Dunand traveled 430 feet, surpassing the previous longest homer of the season produced by Justin Dean (427 feet, 4/2 vs. JAX). Forrest Wall took over the longest hit streak of the season from Vaughn Grissom, hitting safely for his ninth consecutive contest with a single in the seventh inning. Nick Margevivcius threw 3.2 innings in relief, his longest outing out bullpen since 2021 (4/6/21, Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox).
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-0, 1.00 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Luke Bard (0-0, 4.09 ERA) for the Bisons.
