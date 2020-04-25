After a long lull of teams selecting quarterbacks, Georgia’s Jake Fromm finally saw his NFL Draft wait end Saturday afternoon.
The Buffalo Bills drafted the former Georgia quarterback in the fifth round (No. 167 overall). Fromm, 21, threw for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia before bypassing his final season for the draft.
He led UGA to three straight SEC Championship Game appearances and had a 36-7 record as a college starter.
Buffalo has Josh Allen, a first-round selection in 2018, at quarterback and Fromm is expected to serve as his backup.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that he “wasn’t planning on drafting a quarterback today,” but Fromm was “too good to pass up.”
