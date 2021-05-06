CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryse Wilson became the first pitcher in Gwinnett history to win seven consecutive starts Thursday night, pitching five scoreless innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-0 victory over the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.
Wilson is 7-0 with a 0.80 ERA in his last seven starts with the Stripers dating back to July 21, 2019.
Drew Waters picked up his first RBI of the season in the third inning on an RBI groundout scoring Carlos Martinez. In the next at-bat, Orlando Arcia singled home Ender Inciarte to give the Stripers (2-1) a 2-0 lead against Mike Wright (L, 0-1)
Wilson scattered four hits, recorded five strikeouts, and allowed just one walk in his first Triple-A start of the season. Jesse Chavez (H, 1) relieved Wilson and struck out four Knights (1-2) over two innings. Nate Jones and Sean Newcomb each retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Ryan Goins and Phillip Ervin each added RBIs in the eighth inning.
The shutout was Gwinnett’s first since a 7-0 win over Durham on July 7, 2019. Inciarte, starting a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves, went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.
The teams play again Friday at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field. RHP Tucker Davidson for the Stripers vs. RHP Felix Paulino for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.