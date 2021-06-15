LAWRENCEVILLE– Bryse Wilson struck out a season-best nine batters over 6.0 one-run innings as the Gwinnett Stripers notched their first-ever victory over the Nashville Sounds 2-1 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Orlando Arcia got caught in a rundown while attempting to steal second base, which scored Cristian Pache from third to give the Stripers a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. The Gwinnett (19-18) pitching staff kept Nashville (24-12) off the board for the remainder of the contest.
Wilson (W, 4-1) allowed just five hits and walked one to earn the win. Phillip Ervin tallied the only RBI for Gwinnett with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. Jesse Chavez (S, 2) stranded runners at first and third base in the ninth, striking out Jamie Westbrook looking.
The Stripers earned their first-ever win against the Sounds after being swept in a six-game series at Nashville from May 18-23. Of the seven games played by the two clubs, six have been decided by one run. Wilson’s nine strikeouts were his most in a game since he also fanned nine on Aug. 27, 2019 vs. Norfolk.
Gwinnett hosts Nashville again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kyle Muller (2-1, 4.60 ERA) is set to start for the Stripers vs. RHP Thomas Jankins (0-2, 11.05 ERA) for the Sounds.
