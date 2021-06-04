Atlanta United announced Friday the club has signed Bryce Washington as a Homegrown Player through the end of the 2022 season with options through 2025.
Washington played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh and Rutgers University over the last four seasons after leading the Academy’s inaugural U-18s in minutes during the 2016-17 season.
“Bryce was one of the top NCAA players in the country last year and we’re really excited to welcome him back to the club,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Every player has a different development process and Bryce complemented his progression by having the opportunity to play regularly for four years at a top level collegiately. He’s an athletic center back who will continue to develop with more playing time.”
Washington, 22, spent the last two college seasons at Pitt and helped the Panthers reach the National semifinals this past spring. Pitt went 16-4-0 during the spring season and was the No. 2 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Washington appeared and started in all 20 games and recorded four goals and one assist, including a goal against Monmouth in the NCAA Tournament Second Round. He was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week a team-best five times and College Soccer News’ Team of the Week twice. Prior to transferring, Washington spent two years at Rutgers and appeared in 32 matches. He was also a member of the 2017 Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Prior to college, Washington was an inaugural member of the 2016-17 Atlanta United U-18s and was a part of the Academy’s first National Signing Day which included fellow Homegrown Machop Chol. During the 2016-17 season, Washington appeared in 30 matches, scored three goals and led the team to a United States Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) Southeast Division title and No. 1 overall national seed. He attended high school at North Atlanta.
