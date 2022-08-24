ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Gwinnett Stripers carried a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning thanks to a pair of home runs from Taylor Motter, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs scored four runs in the ninth to win 6-5.
Rehabbing Philadelphia Philles outfielder Bryce Harper's two-out, two-run double walked it off.
Motter belted a two-run homer (13) in the third and a solo shot (14) in the seventh as Gwinnett (58-61) opened a 5-2 lead. In the ninth, Michael Tonkin (BS, 3, L, 5-2) loaded the bases before yielding RBI singles to Scott Kingery and Ali Castillo to cut the lead to 5-4. With two outs and two strikes, Harper lined a ball to left-center that fell for a double, scoring the tying and winning runs.
Motter (2-for-5, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) and Hernan Perez (2-for-5, run, 2 steals) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett, and Pat Valaika went 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. For Lehigh Valley, Harper finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Kingery went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
The Stripers are now 6-8 in games decided in walk-off fashion this season. Motter's two-homer game was his second with Gwinnett and 10th of his professional career. Perez is batting .417 (15-for-36) with six multi-hit efforts in his last nine games.
Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Left-hander Kyle Muller (6-6, 3.17 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Kent Emanuel (2-1, 2.36 ERA) for the IronPigs.
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.