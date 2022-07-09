LAWRENCEVILLE — Bryce Elder matched his career high with eight innings on Saturday night at Coolray Field, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-3 win over the Charlotte Knights.
Gwinnett (41-42) secured the series victory, its fifth of the season.
Charlotte (30-53) took a 1-0 lead against Elder in the top of the first inning, but the Stripers tied it in the second on Chadwick Tromp's RBI single. In the third, Pat Valaika's RBI single gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead. The Stripers never trailed the rest of the way, going up 4-1 with a two-run sixth off John Parke (L, 2-8). The Knights scored runs off Elder in the seventh and eighth to cut it to 4-3, but Valaika's solo home run (8) in the bottom of the eighth put the game away at 5-3.
Elder (W, 5-4) allowed three runs on six hits, walked two, and struck out four over his eight innings. Roel Ramirez (S, 1) pitched a perfect ninth in his Stripers debut. Valaika went 2-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs, while Delino DeShields Jr. went 2-for-2 with a walk, run, and two stolen bases. Tromp (2-for-3, RBI) and Preston Tucker (2-for-4, double, 2 runs) also had multi-hit nights.
Elder's eight innings matched his career high, set on May 30, 2022 vs. Louisville (8.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 SO in 2-0 win).
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-5, 4.62 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starting pitcher vs. right-hander Mike Wright Jr. (0-0, 5.25 ERA).
