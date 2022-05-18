LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers utilized a strong outing from Bryce Elder and a late go-ahead singe from Drew Waters to beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
The win snapped Gwinnett’s five-game losing streak and Memphis’s six-game winning streak.
The Stripers (18-20) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on RBIs from Greyson Jenista, Delino DeShields Jr., and John Nogowski. Though Elder cruised early, he yielded a three-run home run to Alec Burleson (7), tying the game at 3-3 in the sixth. Waters drove in Ryan Goins with a two-out single in the seventh to put the Stripers up for good at 4-3.
Elder (W, 1-0) finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven innings, holding Memphis to three runs on five hits. Jesus Cruz (H, 1) and Dylan Lee (S, 1) each tossed one scoreless outing in relief. Phil Gosselin (2-for-4, double, 2 runs), Goins (2-for-3, run) and DeShields (2-for-3, RBI) all had multi-hit efforts.
The 11 strikeouts for Elder beat his previous career high by one, a 10-strikeout performance with High-A Rome on June 3, 2021 at Bowling Green. Jenista and Gosselin both extended hitting streaks to six games.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 6.41 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. left-hander Zack Thompson (2-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Redbirds.
