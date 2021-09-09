COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bryce Elder, Thomas Burrows, and Yoan Lopez combined on a one-hit shutout in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 1-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night at Huntington Park.
Ryan Casteel smashed a solo home run (6) to deep left field off Tanner Tully (L, 0-3) in the third inning for the only run scored in the contest. Gwinnett improved to 64-47, while Columbus fell to 51-58.
Elder (W, 2-1) struck out seven batters over seven innings in his fourth career start at the Triple-A level. Burrows tossed a scoreless eighth inning, while Lopez (S, 2) retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the shutout. Johan Camargo hit two doubles, going 2-for-4. William Contreras also went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.
The shutout was Gwinnett’s eighth this season. Elder is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA (7 ER in 22.2 IP), 0.97 WHIP and .167 BAA through four starts with Gwinnett. Since July 18, Lopez has posted a 1.69 ERA (3 ER in 16.0 IP), 0.81 WHIP, and .161 BAA in 15 appearances. Camargo has a team-best five-game multi-hit streak, batting .579 (11-for-19) with five RBIs since September 4.
Gwinnett and Columbus play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (5-3, 4.84 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (3-6, 7.44 ERA) for the Clippers.
