LAWRENCEVILLE — Bryce Elder tossed eight brilliant innings as the Gwinnett Stripers shut out the Louisville Bats 2-0 on Memorial Day at Coolray Field.
Elder (W, 2-1) carried a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings and finished with a new career high for innings pitched as the Stripers improved to 25-24. He allowed two hits and one walk in Monday's outing.
The two teams traded zeroes until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake scurried home on a wild pitch from Louisville starter Ben Lively (L, 1-4). Waters scored on the wild pitch and Shewmake scored on a subsequent throwing error by catcher Mark Kolozsvary. Seth Elledge (S, 2) locked down the save with a clean ninth inning.
Elder's no-hit bid ended after 6 1/3 frames as Cristian Santana singled to center. Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double, while Waters (0-for-2, two walks, run) and Greyson Jenista (1-for-3, walk) also reached base twice.
Elder’s near no-hitter was his third start of seven-plus innings at Coolray Field this year (2-0, 2.05 ERA, .133 BAA, 25 SO). The only two no-hitters in Gwinnett history have come against Louisville, Todd Redmond on May 28, 2010 and a combined no-hitter (Rob Wooten, Matt Marksberry and Jose Ramirez) on June 30, 2016. The shutout was Gwinnett’s third of the season.
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (1-2, 5.64 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Randy Wynne (1-6, 5.00 ERA) for the Bats.
